The 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Hollywood’s greatest names in music, movie and past showcased their fierce trend on the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Fan-favorite stars graced the purple carpet in billowing ball robes, flirty frocks, trendy fits — all paired with fabulous footwear and wonderful glam.

After posing for photographers and screaming followers, celebrities headed contained in the venue the place they have been serenaded by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Muni Lengthy, Victoria Monet, Tyla in addition to Tanner Adell and Shaboozey — who have been each featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

As for nominations, Beyoncé, Coco Jones, Doja Cat, H.E.R., SZA, Muni Lengthy and Victoria Monet are up for Finest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist. Brent Faiyaz is up in opposition to Bryson Tiller, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Fridayy, Usher and October London within the Finest Male R&B/Pop Artist class.

Preserve scrolling to see the perfect purple carpet trend from the 2024 BET Awards: