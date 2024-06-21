The 10th Annual Country For A Cause Raises $70,000 For The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 version of Nation For A Trigger, the fundraising live performance that takes place annually in Nashville earlier than the kick-off of CMA Week, helped to boost $70,000 to assist the Monroe Carell Jr. Kids’s Hospital at Vanderbilt College.

Now in its tenth yr, the profit live performance was hosted by nation legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, together with Devon O’Day, and featured a performer lineup for 2024 that included Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown, Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Present, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Quayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, together with shock appearances by Ian Flanigan, Tim Atwood and Rhonda Vincent, who all donated their time and expertise for the trigger.

The four-hour present was totally bought out for 2024 and sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Hen.

“Nation for A Trigger has been a longtime supporter of Monroe Carell Jr. Kids’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and we’re grateful to Scott Sexton, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang and the complete staff for his or her devoted efforts to boost funds for our sufferers,” stated Jenny Streams, director of Neighborhood Improvement at Vanderbilt College Medical Heart. “Day in and day trip, our supporters empower the pioneering analysis, superior medical coaching and distinctive affected person care that makes us a well being chief in Nashville and past. Nation for A Trigger has helped us make our mission a actuality.”

“Your complete Nation For A Trigger staff is totally thrilled with the fundraising outcomes from our manufacturing this yr to profit Monroe Carell in Nashville, Tennessee! Thanks to Scott Sexton our CEO, the Board of Administrators, the volunteers, the venue, Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Mezek Movies and the artists who give it their all to make this so profitable; particularly this tenth Anniversary present! An enormous quantity of gratitude goes to our devoted audiences who return yr after yr with their beneficiant contributions and assist. This yr our VIP seats all bought out in underneath one minute with the final admission tickets promoting out properly prematurely of our present date. I can not wait to see what 2025 will deliver!” added Sherri Forrest, President of Nation For A Trigger.

Monroe Carell Jr. Kids’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is among the nation’s main youngsters’s hospitals, treating and serving to to forestall a full vary of pediatric well being points.