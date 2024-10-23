THE #1 SHINGLE ROOF INSTALLER

Creator

Daniel Mendoza

July 12, 2020

Throughout this unprecedented and difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, our hearts are with these individuals and companies who’ve been affected by this unlucky scenario. A survey from Nationwide Roofing Contractors Affiliation revealed that about 52% of roofing corporations had been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re all dealing with difficulties caused by this difficult scenario. Nevertheless, we’re decided to proceed our top quality providers for purchasers who’re in want of roofing restore or roofing set up in Indian Path NC and different neighboring cities.

Shingles Roof Direct has taken extraordinary measures to make sure our steady providers like roofing repairs and roofing set up in NC. We are actually using aggressive however systematic sanitation and social distancing procedures for our shoppers and staff.

We are actually accepting COVID-19 particular requests from our prospects.

Transactions like consultations, inquiry, contract signing and funds might be achieved with out bodily contact.

Our industrial and residential roofing shoppers in Charlotte, Indian Path and different components of NC can instantly attain us by means of our cellphone line (704.320.1896), Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts or any video conferencing platforms that’s handy for them.

We’re versatile sufficient to accommodate any of our shoppers’ social distancing requests. We’ll be sure that our roofing specialists comply with a strict protocol of cleanliness and social distancing throughout nose to nose conferences.

For example, a roof restore in Indian Path NC requires inspections. On this scenario, our roofing specialist might be carrying protecting gears like masks, goggles and gloves. All of the instruments and gear that they may use have been correctly sanitized as properly.

We’ll electronic mail a complete proposal and contract to be signed utilizing DocuSign after an internet or bodily session. We’ll then ship shoppers an digital bill with a hyperlink from which they will safely make on-line funds.

COVID-19 Roofing Protocols

Correct Sanitation

Shingles Roof Direct, one of many main roofing corporations in NC, is taking preventive measures to make sure the protection of our shoppers and staff. We at all times be sure that all our vans, stock and instruments are correctly sanitized. We’re additionally doubling our efforts by having on-site sanitation earlier than and after the day by day operations.

Workers and Consumer Security

Our staff’ security is our paramount concern. If we deal with them, we’re additionally taking good care of our shoppers. We’re often checking our workers’s situation to see if they’ve any signs, earlier than deploying them to our undertaking website. We’re additionally ensuring that they’re carrying protecting gears like masks, gloves and goggles.

Strategic Constructing or Residence Entry Factors

In the course of the session, we are going to talk about the consumer’s constructing or dwelling’s entry factors. With this, we will strategically decrease any risk of an infection or inside interactions with the consumer’s member of the family or staff. That is very vital particularly for hospital roofing repairs or upkeep.

Assertion of Journey Historical past

This might be mentioned through the session. Realizing our shoppers and workers’ journey historical past is essential. Transparency on this facet might help us put together successfully. This might be strictly applied earlier than and through a roofing undertaking.

Acceptable Time and Workers Restrictions

We make further effort to make sure that on-site duties are achieved effectively. This can decrease the time of keep in each undertaking location. As well as, now we have applied rotating schedules to cut back the variety of individuals in a single location and to separate people in frequent groups as a lot as doable.

Our Message to Our Purchasers

Shingles Roof Direct has been by means of many calamities and difficult instances all these years. With religion in God, optimism and perseverance, we’re in a position to adapt to each troublesome scenario. We perceive that each troublesome scenario ultimately seems for the perfect.

SRD will stay dedicated in offering the perfect roofing providers and utmost security to all our shoppers. We’re targeted on giving the highest quality of roofing jobs and roofs. Our staff will always attempt to be top-of-the-line roofing corporations in Charlotte NC and surrounding areas.

We hope that you just’ll additionally proceed to place confidence in us in terms of roof substitute, roof leaks, upkeep and installations.