‘That ’90s Show’ Canceled at Netflix, No Season 3

That ’90s Present gained’t be getting a 3rd season.

That’s in accordance with one of many present’s stars, Kurtwood Smith, who posted the information on Instagram on Thursday evening.

“I do know you could have been asking me when season 3 is coming, however I’ve powerful information…Netflix is not going to be renewing,” he began his publish. “I simply need to take a minute to say THANK YOU to the entire followers in all places who supported and watched the present. You’ve gotten come as much as me in random elements of the world once I’m touring and reached out to me by way of social media and simply been so fantastic.”

Smith performed Purple Forman on the present, reprising his position from the unique sequence, That ’70s Present, alongside Debra Jo Rupp, who performed his spouse, Kitty, in each sequence.

“I’ve cherished each minute of attending to deliver Grandpa Purple to life for you all,” Smith continued. “I’ve mentioned it earlier than, but it surely’s price mentioning once more…this present had a lot coronary heart behind it and probably the most fantastic solid, writers, administrators, producers and crew an actor might hope to work with. Thanks for letting Purple and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids associates and neighbors, the unique solid members of That 70’s Present and all of our fantastic visitor solid members entertain you for 2 seasons.”

The ’90s sequence happened 15 years after the primary, with the daughter (Callie Haverda) of Eric (authentic star Topher Grace) and Donna (authentic star Laura Prepon) visiting her grandparents (the Formans) over one summer season.

Different authentic visitor stars making appearances on the ’90s version included Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The solid additionally included Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

In his publish, Smith indicated that he feels the present isn’t fairly lifeless but, nonetheless.

“To steal Purple Forman’s phrases…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we’ll store the present, as a result of good grandparents would attempt arduous to get these youngsters graduated from highschool,” he ended his publish.