Texas unveils Jim Schlossnagle, who then apologizes

AUSTIN, Texas — Jim Schlossnagle was launched as Texas’ baseball coach Wednesday, someday after he surprised Texas A&M by leaving for the Aggies’ rivals as they returned from the Males’s School World Sequence in Omaha.

The swift decision marked the top of a mad scramble. It started when Schlossnagle was defiant in his postgame information convention Monday night time after a 6-5 loss in Sport 3 of the championship collection when requested about any curiosity within the Texas job. Information had simply damaged that the Longhorns had parted methods with coach David Pierce.

“I took the job at Texas A&M to by no means take one other job once more, and that hasn’t modified in my thoughts,” Schlossnagle stated. “That is unfair to speak about one thing like that. … I gave up a giant a part of my life to return take this job, and I’ve poured each ounce of my soul on this job. And I’ve given this job each single ounce I might presumably give it. So write that.”

The alternate was replayed extensively Tuesday after Schlossnagle traded his maroon for burnt orange. On Wednesday, Schlossnagle stated he needed to apologize to the reporter, Richard Zane of TexAgs.com.

“He requested a query that was an apparent query,” Schlossnagle stated. “I want I might have answered that higher. However within the second, all half-hour after the final pitch, all I might take into consideration was our gamers. And I actually wasn’t within the temper to speak about myself for the long run.”

Schlossnagle was launched by Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, Schlossnagle’s previous boss at TCU. Schlossnagle credited their relationship as the largest differentiator within the Aggies’ and Longhorns’ jobs.

He thanked “my man CDC” in his feedback, referred to as Del Conte and himself “lifelong mates,” and stated he regretted that issues went down so shortly after a season during which he led the Aggies to a No. 1 rating, a 53-15 document (tied for the second-most wins in program historical past) and the varsity’s first championship collection look. Coaches have not often made the soar from one facet of the rivalry to the opposite, and on this event the departure was significantly galling to the Aggies given the timing.

“I wish to thank Texas A&M,” Schlossnagle stated. “This wasn’t clearly a transfer from one college to a different college. It is a nice rivalry. And I could not be extra grateful and humbled by the assist that I received there, that we received there from some superior gamers, employees, and administration. … On some fingers, this was a very simple determination due to my relationship with Chris and my previous historical past and my perception in him and his spouse, Robin [Ward]. Nevertheless it was clearly very arduous. There’s plenty of choices in life that you aren’t getting to decide on the timing. You do not get to fulfill along with your staff, as you want to. And for that I’m sorry.”

Each Schlossnagle and Del Conte stated their long-discussed friendship was at bay whereas Schlossnagle tried to win his first nationwide title in 9 journeys to the MCWS (one as an assistant, eight as a head coach). He stated he and Del Conte “discuss on a regular basis, however Texas had a baseball coach.”

Schlossnagle stated that after he returned dwelling from Omaha, Del Conte came around him and he made the choice to go.

“I dove in with each single ounce of me to assist A&M have the perfect baseball program we might presumably have, and that funding lasted by means of the final pitch of the nationwide championship sport,” Schlossnagle stated. “It by no means wavered, not one second. I do not care what anyone says.”

Del Conte, in the meantime, stated he headed straight to School Station to fulfill Schlossnagle on Tuesday, hoping to succeed in him and “take the air out of the room” in a face-to-face assembly to influence him to make the leap. Del Conte stated he hid out in a cemetery in Snook, Texas, about 20 minutes outdoors of School Station, for about 4 or 5 hours to keep away from being noticed.

“With Jim, our eggs had been in a single basket,” Del Conte stated. “I used to be banking on my relationship with him that we might come to a deal. I used to be actually nervous, to let you know the reality. … After I was within the cemetery, [then on the way] to their home, it is simply loopy because it sounds. I performed each situation in my thoughts.

“I drove to his home, had a protracted, lengthy dialogue, put him within the automobile, and we drove off,” Del Conte stated, including that they got here straight to Austin and accomplished a contract Tuesday night time about 7:45.

Schlossnagle referred to as the expertise “depressing,” saying he understood the fervour of the identical followers he courted whereas he was at Texas A&M.

“We now have jobs and attempt to run a enterprise on different individuals’s ardour,” Schlossnagle stated. “If I left Texas A&M for another college in a unique a part of the nation, the attention-grabbing textual content messages and messages that I received yesterday most likely would not have occurred. However I get it. You may’t ask on your fan base to assist you and be passionate just like the twelfth Man all the time has been. This yr, our crowds had been superior — superior — each, each single sport. So you’ll be able to’t ask for that like I did and our employees did after which anticipate all people to be OK with a coach leaving for its rival college. I get it.”

In 23 seasons as coach at UNLV, TCU and Texas A&M, Schlossnagle has a 945-451 profession document, with seven appearances within the MCWS. He has a 59-36 document in NCAA event video games and was named Baseball America Nationwide Coach of the Yr in 2016. He is taking on the winningest program in faculty baseball historical past, with three coaches who’ve gained two nationwide championships every in Bibb Falk, Cliff Gustafson and Augie Garrido, and 6 extra runner-up finishes on the MCWS, together with 80 convention championships and 16 convention event championships.

Schlossnagle spoke of his admiration for Gustafson, whom he by no means received to fulfill, and Pierce, whom he considers a buddy. However he was most moved by Garrido, who he stated gave him recommendation on teaching at Texas.

“One factor he stated to me someday is that this: ‘For those who resolve to ever come to Texas, it will by no means be your program,'” Schlossnagle stated. “I’ve by no means felt that — TCU, UNLV, Texas A&M, no matter my program… My program’s Elon in North Carolina, and that is my college. My job is to steward this program and oversee this program and proceed to develop this program to examine to a championship stage every day.”

Texas is paying Texas A&M a $2.7 million buyout as a part of the rent. Schlossnagle characterised it as “a selected buyout particularly for the College of Texas, due to my relationship with Chris.” Schlossnagle’s buyout was $1.35 million for some other job outdoors of the state.

Now that he is signed up to do this in Austin as a substitute of School Station, he poured gasoline on a rivalry that does not want any additional gas, significantly with Texas becoming a member of the SEC on July 1 and reuniting as convention rivals with the Aggies.

“[The rivalry is] already superior,” Schlossnagle stated. “The midweek video games we received to play this yr? Superior. The regional? Phenomenal. I am unable to even think about what a three-game SEC collection can be like.”