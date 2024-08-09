Texas’ Tara Davis-Woodhall takes gold in Olympic women’s long jump final

Tara Davis-Woodhall is the Olympic champion in girls’s lengthy leap.

The previous Texas observe star unleashed an enormous leap within the lengthy leap finals Thursday with a leap of seven.10 meters.

Her 6.90 to guide qualifying Tuesday was solely .01 behind the leap that received her silver on the worlds final 12 months and higher than the 6.84 that positioned her sixth in Tokyo.

“I didn’t anticipate to be in Tokyo,” Davis-Woodhall stated Tuesday. “I used to be a university child, identical to, on the market leaping for enjoyable. I’m nonetheless leaping for enjoyable, however now I’m leaping for a cause.”

Fellow American jumper Jasmine Moore of Grand Prairie received bronze with a leap of 6.96 meters after profitable bronze within the triple leap on Saturday.

