Texas Roadhouse rolls to hit Ohio grocery shelves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Texas Roadhouse has confirmed its well-known mini rolls will likely be accessible within the grocery freezer aisle after on-line rumors swirled in regards to the announcement.

In an e mail to Nexstar’s WCMH, the chain’s public relations workforce stated an “8-week check” is being performed in Indiana, Kentucky and “components” of Ohio at Walmart shops.

“There are 80 shops in Ohio that will likely be collaborating within the check, primarily in Japanese and Central Ohio,” the e-mail said. “The on-shelf date is scheduled for June 29; nonetheless, some Walmart shops went forward and positioned the product on cabinets which is inflicting fairly the stir on social media!”

The Roadhouse workforce acknowledged that the rolls are all the time finest freshly baked within the restaurant, however the frozen model is a tasty choice.

“The mini rolls product is impressed by our world-famous made-from-scratch rolls and accommodates a honey cinnamon glaze,” Roadhouse stated. “Nothing beats the contemporary baked bread we make in our eating places every day; nonetheless, we’re excited for our visitors to have an inspired-by product accessible to them to make at dwelling.”

A handful of foodie influencers echoed the restaurant’s assertion earlier to the corporate’s affirmation.

Night time View of Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Location (Adobe Inventory)

On Instagram, Markie Devo, the self-proclaimed “Willy freaking Wonka of Brooklyn,” posted a picture of the alleged bundle wherein the rolls will likely be offered.

Columbus dispensaries amongst accepted group for leisure marijuana licenses



“Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls function 12 mini rolls in a ready-to-bake pan,” Devo wrote within the caption. “The rolls have a really comparable style, aroma, and texture to the restaurant rolls. In addition they include signature Honey Cinnamon Glaze, just like the restaurant model.”

The picture confirmed an image of rolls on the entrance of the bundle together with the Texas Roadhouse brand. A picture of the again of the bundle displayed directions with images for baking the rolls at dwelling.

“Impressed by Texas Roadhouse’s made-from-scratch bread, the mini rolls are a nod to our legendary recipe,” the bundle message reads. “Paired with a mouth-watering honey and cinnamon glaze, merely bake the ready-to-heat pan for a legendary expertise that’s downright scrumptious.”

Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter in a basket. (Adobe Inventory)

“📍The rolls will likely be Walmart unique beginning June twenty ninth,” Devo wrote. “As of now they’ll be in 3 check states-Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky(whole of 212 areas).👀”

Tik Tok “meals information” creator snachwithzach provided an analogous publish on his account in video type.

“I’m inclined to consider that given the discharge of the steak sauce and the gold sauce nationwide that if these do effectively within the check market, they won’t solely be accessible at Walmart, I can’t see them doing a product as large because the rolls and the unique capability, however I’m speculating,” stated snachwithzach within the video. “If all goes in accordance with plan, we may very effectively see this stuff go nationwide throughout the subsequent 12 months or so.”

Shelf clouds cowl Columbus, central Ohio throughout Tuesday storms



The rolls have a cult-like following with a number of websites and posts on-line providing “dupe” recipes and alternate merchandise to get the flavour of the rolls and glaze at dwelling.