Texas Roadhouse launches bread rolls for home baking at Walmart

Texas Roadhouse followers will quickly be capable of have the steakhouse’s signature bread rolls at dwelling.

The restaurant launched a frozen model of their rolls bought completely at Walmart, the field retailer confirmed Tuesday.

Walmart stated that the rolls are at present in choose shops in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio and are set to be rolled out “in all shops within the coming weeks.”

Some bread rolls rolled out early

Texas Roadhouse stated in a press release to USA TODAY that the product was meant to launch on June 29 however some Walmart shops put the product on cabinets early, inflicting a stir on social media.

The 12-pack of mini rolls are available in a ready-to-bake pan with a honey cinnamon glaze that mimics the restaurant’s honey cinnamon butter. The rolls value $5.26 per bundle.

“Nothing beats the fresh-baked bread we make in our eating places day by day,” the restaurant stated. “Nevertheless, we’re excited for our company to have an impressed by product obtainable to them to make at dwelling.”

Texas Roadhouse launch comes on heels of ‘Walmart Offers’

The rollout of the Texas Roadhouse rolls comes on the heels of Walmart asserting main summer season offers.

The box-store large introduced Monday that it’s providing choose offers on its web site and app from July 8 by way of July 11 as part of their “Walmart Offers” promotion.

The promotion comes as different retailers and companies have slashed costs within the face of decreased spending brought on by inflation.

The corporate known as the promotion its “largest financial savings occasion ever” and stated that Walmart+ members would have early entry to the offers on the primary day.