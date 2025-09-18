Texas regulators approve 2 Entergy gas plants with $2.4B ‘hard cap’

The Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday approved a pair of new gas plants proposed by Entergy, but imposed a “hard cap” on costs of $2.4 billion to protect ratepayers following regulator concerns that the utility did not take steps to ensure the projects were cost effective.

The 754-MW Legend Power Station and 453-MW Lone Star Power Station plants are “critical to serve the significant growth in southeast Texas,” Entergy Texas CEO Eliecer Viamontes said in a video statement. The utility expects summer coincident peak load to increase by almost 20% by 2028, driven by new customer loads and industrial expansion.

Entergy Texas serves about 524,000 customers in 27 counties, and is connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator grid.

“Entergy has shown a need for this. I think we want them to proceed,” PUCT Chair Thomas Gleeson said at the open meeting. “But given, kind of, the issues with the process … I think it’s appropriate to apply a hard cost cap consistent with the costs that they anticipate and estimate.”

Both facilities are planned to be in service by mid-2028, Entergy Texas said.

Entergy Texas did not conduct a request for proposals to determine which projects to pursue, drawing concern from the Texas Industrial Energy Consumers group, the Office of Public Utility Counsel and PUCT staff.

Texas law does not require an RFP process for generation projects to receive a certificate of convenience and necessity. Entergy says the cost of the gas plants is about 25% below current market prices, and the utility expects they will produce more than $280 million in net benefits.

The PUCT approved the projects consistent with a cost cap described in a memo Gleeson filed Wednesday.

“The capital costs for the dispatchable portfolio, inclusive of allowance for funds used during construction, on which Entergy Texas may seek recovery and a rate of return (such as through a generation cost recovery rider proceeding) are capped at Entergy Texas’s modified estimated costs for each project in the portfolio ($1.6 billion for the Legend power station and $799 million for the Lone Star power station),” it said.

The new resources are necessary, Gleeson said at the meeting, “but we also have the mandate to protect customers, and I think this accomplishes both.”

A previous memo by Gleeson, filed during August deliberations, had contemplated a lower cost cap of $1.8 billion.

Paul Zimbardo, a managing director at Jefferies, wrote that the PUCT’s approval was “constructive … although a hard cap does introduce risk” for investors.

A lower $1.8 billion cost cap “would have jeopardized the project and sent cautious signal,” Zimbardo wrote in a research note following the approval. “We take comfort in Entergy’s track record of building new natural gas resources in recent years on-time and on/under-budget.”