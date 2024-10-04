Texas police chief brought to Lubbock hospital, manhunt underway for shooting suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – A manhunt is underway for the suspect concerned within the capturing of Memphis, Texas Police Chief Rex Plant.

A number of legislation enforcement businesses, together with Texas Rangers, are searching for 33-year-old Seth Altman.

Seth Altman mugshots (Texas DPS)

Simply after 11 p.m. Thursday, investigators say Plant and one other officer had been serving an arrest warrant for housebreaking when Altman opened fireplace and ran away.

Investigators report Altman ran out the again door, shot Chief Plant and fled the scene. Chief Plant was transported to a hospital right here in Lubbock, the place he’s steady.

A Blue Alert has been issued, together with an arrest warrant for Tried Capital Homicide.

Altman was final seen sporting a blue shirt and denims. Regulation enforcement says anybody who comes into contact with Altman shouldn’t method him and name 911.

Memphis is positioned within the southeastern Texas Panhandle. (KCBD)

Memphis is roughly 130 miles northeast of Lubbock, in northern Corridor County. It has a inhabitants of about 2,000 folks.

Gov. Greg Abbott launched the next assertion, providing a $10,000 reward:

Governor Greg Abbott in the present day introduced a $10,000 reward for data resulting in the arrest and seize of the felony concerned within the capturing of Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant. The Texas Division of Public Security (DPS) has added the suspect to their 10 Most Needed Fugitive Listing.

“Texas is at the start a law-and-order state,” mentioned Governor Abbott. “Regulation enforcement officers selflessly put their lives on the road every day they placed on their badge, and so they should know that they’ve the complete help of the State of Texas. I encourage anybody with data referring to this crime to name the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an nameless tip on-line to assist legislation enforcement deliver this harmful felony to justice. Cecilia and I are praying for the swift restoration of Chief Rex Plant and for his family members throughout this tough time.”

Final night time, Chief Rex Plant and one other officer had been serving an arrest warrant for housebreaking of a habitation when the suspect pulled out a handgun, firing a number of rounds and capturing Chief Plant. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The Chief was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

The suspect, Seth Altman, 33, is described as a white male, roughly 6 ft 2 inches tall and weighing 220 kilos. He has blue eyes and purple or auburn hair. The suspect needs to be thought-about armed and harmful.

To be eligible for money rewards, tipsters should present data utilizing one of many following strategies:

Name the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit an internet tip by way of the Texas 10 Most Needed web site

Submit a tip on-line .

All suggestions are nameless no matter how they’re submitted, and tipsters will likely be offered a tip quantity as a substitute of utilizing a reputation. Callers’ anonymity is assured by legislation. Fugitives needs to be thought-about armed and harmful. Texans ought to by no means attempt to apprehend a fugitive themselves.

The FBI Dallas Discipline Workplace can be providing a money reward:

The FBI is providing a reward of as much as $5,000 for data resulting in the arrest of Seth Michael Altman. The FBI’s Dallas Discipline Workplace is helping the Memphis, Texas Police Division with their seek for Seth Michael Altman. Altman is needed for allegedly capturing a legislation enforcement officer in Memphis, Texas, on October 3, 2024. He was final seen at 11:04 p.m., on October 3, 2024, within the 200 block of South 4th Road in Memphis, Texas. He needs to be thought-about armed and harmful.

The general public can submit suggestions on-line at suggestions.fbi.gov or can name 1-800-CALL-FBI.

