Oregon and Penn State every moved up a spot within the Related Press faculty soccer ballot Sunday following thrilling wins in high-profile video games, and High 25 newcomers Navy and Military are within the rankings collectively for the primary time since 1960.

Texas strengthened its maintain on No. 1 with its 31-point victory over Oklahoma. The Longhorns obtained 56 of 62 first-place votes, 4 greater than final week and their most since they had been a unanimous No. 1 in October 2008.

This weekend wasn’t as wild because the week earlier than, when 4 of the highest 11 groups had been upset and solely two groups held their spots within the ensuing rankings shuffle.

Crew Rec. 1. Texas (56) 6-0 2. Oregon (6) 6-0 3. Penn State 6-0 4. Ohio State 5-1 5. Georgia 5-1 6. Miami 6-0 7. Alabama 5-1 8. LSU 5-1 9. Iowa State 6-0 10. Clemson 5-1 11. Tennessee 5-1 12. Notre Dame 5-1 13. BYU 6-0 14. Texas A&M 5-1 15. Boise State 5-1 16. Indiana 6-0 17. Kansas State 5-1 18. Ole Miss 5-2 19. Missouri 5-1 20. Pittsburgh 6-0 21. SMU 5-1 22. Illinois 5-1 23. Military 6-0 24. Michigan 4-2 25. Navy 5-0

That is to not say Week 7 was devoid of pleasure.

Oregon’s 32-31 house win over Ohio State featured seven lead modifications and moved the Geese to No. 2 with the opposite six first-place votes. It is their highest rating since they ended the 2014 season at No. 2 after dropping to the Buckeyes within the inaugural School Soccer Playoff championship sport.

Penn State rose to No. 3 with a 33-30 time beyond regulation win at USC, the Nittany Lions’ highest rating in seven years.

Penn State-USC was one in all 4 video games involving AP High 25 groups that went to time beyond regulation Saturday, together with three within the prime 10.

Ohio State dropped two spots to No. 4, and Georgia remained No. 5. Miami, Alabama, LSU, Iowa State and Clemson rounded out the highest 10.

Military, which beat UAB 44-10, and Navy, which was idle, broke via for his or her first simultaneous rankings since Oct. 3, 1960.

Their coinciding look that season lasted only one week. Military was 3-0 and ranked No. 18 earlier than dropping two straight video games and ending 6-3-1. Navy had entered the rankings per week earlier, at No. 17, and ended the season 9-2 and ranked No. 4.

Military (6-0) and Navy (5-0) haven’t every been unbeaten at this level in a season since 1945, weeks after World Conflict II ended and within the period when service academies had been powerhouses of the game.

POLL POINTS

LSU and Ole Miss had been the most important movers within the wake of the Tigers’ 29-26 time beyond regulation win. The Tigers went from No. 13 to No. 8, their first top-10 look since they had been No. 5 within the 2023 preseason ballot. Ole Miss, which misplaced for the second time in three video games, dropped from No. 9 to No. 18.

No. 9 Iowa State, 6-0 for the primary time since 1938, has its highest rating since September 2021.

Tennessee had been within the prime 10 in 4 straight polls earlier than slipping to No. 11 following its 23-17 time beyond regulation win over Florida.

The SEC holds down eight spots within the AP High 25. The Large Ten continues to have three groups within the prime 5 — Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State — and 6 within the High 25.

MOVING IN; MOVING OUT

Military and Navy are the one groups making their season debuts within the ballot.

Utah, which has misplaced two straight, dropped out following its 27-19 loss at Arizona State.

Oklahoma, which had been No. 18 earlier than its loss to Texas, is out of the AP High 25 for the primary time for the reason that finish of the 2022 season.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC: 8 (Nos. 1, 5, 7, 8, 11, 14, 18, 19)

Large Ten: 6 (Nos. 2, 3, 4, 16, 22, 24)

ACC: 4 (Nos. 6, 10, 20, 21)

Large 12: 3 (Nos. 9, 13, 17)

American: 2 (Nos. 23, 25)

Mountain West: 1 (No. 15)

Impartial: 1 (No. 12)

RANKED VS. RANKED

No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas: This would be the third top-five matchup in 4 weeks following Georgia-Alabama and Ohio State-Oregon. The Bulldogs hope issues go higher than they did in opposition to Alabama. It is solely the fifth Georgia-Texas assembly since 1949 and the primary for the reason that Longhorns received 28-21 within the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee: Among the shine has come off this matchup with Alabama’s loss to Vanderbilt and its battle in opposition to South Carolina and Tennessee’s loss to Arkansas and time beyond regulation grind in opposition to Florida.

No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois: That is the primary time since 2001 that each are within the AP High 25 getting into their sport. Some followers would possibly surprise why both staff is ranked this time. Two-loss Michigan, coming off an open date, has been dreadful on offense. The one-loss Illini held off lowly Purdue 50-49 in time beyond regulation at house.