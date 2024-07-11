Texas governor Greg Abbott announces disaster aid for 67 counties, including Webb, in response to Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN, Tex. (KGNS) – Governor Greg Abbott introduced Wednesday, July 10, that 67 Texas counties, together with Webb County, will obtain federal support following the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

The counties are eligible for 75% reimbursement of prices for particles elimination and emergency protecting measures. Texas can also be deploying sources corresponding to cooling facilities and medical help to affected communities.

Texans affected by the hurricane are inspired to report damages utilizing the Particular person State of Texas Evaluation Device (iSTAT). This data helps establish the necessity for federal catastrophe help.

