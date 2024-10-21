Texas football issues statement on trash throwing. Here's what it says

Texas soccer launched a press release Sunday morning condemning the habits of some Longhorns followers who threw trash onto the sphere throughout a controversial second of Saturday’s loss to Georgia.

After officers introduced a go interference penalty, showing to negate an interception from Longhorns defensive again Jahdae Barron within the third quarter, bottles and different trash started flying onto the sphere in and round Royal-Memorial Stadium’s north finish zone. Following a delay brought on by the trash-throwing, the sport officers determined to select up the flag, permitting Barron’s interception to face and prompting additional controversy.

The assertion, attributed to UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT President Jay Hartzell and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, issued apologies to Georgia’s gamers and coaches, amongst others.

It may be learn in full, beneath:

