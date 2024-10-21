Texas football issues statement on trash throwing. Here’s what it says

Texas soccer launched a press release Sunday morning condemning the habits of some Longhorns followers who threw trash onto the sphere throughout a controversial second of Saturday’s loss to Georgia.

After officers introduced a go interference penalty, showing to negate an interception from Longhorns defensive again Jahdae Barron within the third quarter, bottles and different trash started flying onto the sphere in and round Royal-Memorial Stadium’s north finish zone. Following a delay brought on by the trash-throwing, the sport officers determined to select up the flag, permitting Barron’s interception to face and prompting additional controversy.

The assertion, attributed to UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT President Jay Hartzell and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, issued apologies to Georgia’s gamers and coaches, amongst others.

It may be learn in full, beneath:

“Whereas we deeply respect the fervour and loyalty of our fan base at The College of Texas at Austin, we don’t condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some people throwing objects onto the sphere throughout final night time’s sport and sincerely apologize to the College of Georgia gamers, coaches, and followers, in addition to the Southeastern Convention and officiating crew. This sort of habits won’t be tolerated.

“Respect, sportsmanship, and equity are the values that drive our program, and we count on all of our followers to uphold these requirements. We’re dedicated to fostering a constructive surroundings for all contributors, groups, officers, and followers, and we are going to take steps to make sure that this sort of habits doesn’t occur once more.

“We respect the assist of Longhorn Nation and are assured that, transferring ahead, we are going to proceed to symbolize our college with delight and respect.

“Thanks to your understanding and continued assist.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian additionally condemned the unruly habits in his postgame press convention.

“I perceive frustration,” Sarkisian mentioned. “Everyone knows we’re pissed off within the second, however, you realize, all of us in Longhorn nation, I do know we could be higher than that.”

