Texas Ex Lulu Sun Makes New Zealand Tennis History

The final time a Kiwi made it by means of the Spherical of 16 at Wimbledon was 1959. 65 years later, Texas Ex Lulu Solar joined this unique group of New Zealander tennis stars.
“That’s one thing that undoubtedly would not comes by typically,” Solar stated. “I wasn’t anticipating to be right here at this stage. I’ve simply been enjoying match by match and yeah, right here I’m.”
Solar obtained her first win at a serious event on Monday when she defeated eight-seeded Qinwen Zheng 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Now, her fourth-round opponent is nothing wanting the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu.
“I might be tremendous completely happy to have that chance – such a fantastic athlete. She’s clearly been far within the Grand Slams earlier than, enjoying on middle court docket and enjoying towards her is a chance I would be tremendous proud of,” Solar stated.
Raducanu defeated ninth-seeded Maria Sakari in straight units to make it to the fourth spherical, however regardless of having extra expertise {and professional} success than the previous Texas participant, she is not taking this matchup flippantly.
“I performed in juniors with (Solar), I do know she’s a troublesome competitor,” Raducanu stated. “You do not qualify and make the fourth (spherical) if you happen to’re not extraordinarily harmful.”
Although Solar solely performed in Austin for a yr, she was key to this system’s nationwide title in 2021. As Texas was tied 3-3 within the last towards Pepperdine, Solar clinched the title with a 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 win over Russian participant Taisiya Pachkaleva, who would later switch to Texas.
Solar is anticipated to make a transfer from her present 123 rank to inside the highest 100, the place she is going to be part of fellow Texas ex Peyton Stearns, who sits in No. 52.