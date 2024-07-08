Texas ex Lulu Sun continues magical Wimbledon run

Solar received a 2021 NCAA title at Texas.

She needed to win three qualifier matches simply to enter the primary draw, and that momentum has carried over for Texas ex Lulu Solar, who pushed her approach into the ladies’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Sunday with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Solar, who clinched Texas’ 2021 NCAA championship win over Pepperdine, earned $480,000 in her first look on Wimbledon’s fabled Centre Court docket — which greater than doubled her profession earnings — and earned her first quarterfinal look in a grand slam.

“Emma, it was an awesome match along with her,” a tearful Solar informed reporters after the match. “She actually dug deep to attempt to get the win from me. I needed to combat tooth and nail towards her. I don’t even have the phrases proper now.”

Solar, who completed with 51 winners, grew up watching Roger Federer’s Wimbledon matches on tv and YouTube replays of epic battles between Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, who mixed for 16 Wimbledon singles titles.

It’s been some story for the 23-year-old, who was born in Te Anau, a small city in South Island, New Zealand which is thought to have extra sheep and deer than folks. Her household moved to Switzerland when she was 5 and later to Shanghai, China. As of late the 2022 Texas grad splits time dwelling in Florida and Slovakia.

She performs Donna Vekic on Tuesday within the subsequent spherical.