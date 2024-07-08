Lulu Sun, right, shakes hands with Emma Raducanu after their round-of-16 match on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Sun, who clinched the 2021 NCAA championship for the Texas Longhorns, advanced to her first grand slam quarterfinal with a hard-fought three-set win.

Texas ex Lulu Sun continues magical Wimbledon run

by
  • Solar received a 2021 NCAA title at Texas.
  • Solar earned $480,000 for the win.

She needed to win three qualifier matches simply to enter the primary draw, and that momentum has carried over for Texas ex Lulu Solar, who pushed her approach into the ladies’s singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Sunday with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 win over 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Solar, who clinched Texas’ 2021 NCAA championship win over Pepperdine, earned $480,000 in her first look on Wimbledon’s fabled Centre Court docket — which greater than doubled her profession earnings — and earned her first quarterfinal look in a grand slam.

“Emma, it was an awesome match along with her,” a tearful Solar informed reporters after the match. “She actually dug deep to attempt to get the win from me. I needed to combat tooth and nail towards her. I don’t even have the phrases proper now.”

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment