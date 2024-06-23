Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee final score, updates, highlights from CWS Game 1

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee final score, updates, highlights from CWS Game 1

by

Texas A&M baseball is one sport away — maybe two — from reaching a historic first for this system.

With two victories over the No. 1 nationwide seed Tennessee baseball group within the School World Collection championship sequence, the No. 3 seed Aggies could have received this system’s first CWS title. And Jim Schlossnagle’s group earned the primary in a 9-5 upset of the Vols on Sunday in a sport that stretched almost 4 hours.

Texas A&M by no means trailed within the sport, due partially to a leadoff residence run from Gavin Grahovac to place the Aggies on the board, 1-0. They added an insurance coverage run within the inning to go up 2-0 earlier than permitting Tennessee to get one again within the backside of the second.

Leave a Comment