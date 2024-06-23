Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee final score, updates, highlights from CWS Game 1

Texas A&M baseball is one sport away — maybe two — from reaching a historic first for this system.

With two victories over the No. 1 nationwide seed Tennessee baseball group within the School World Collection championship sequence, the No. 3 seed Aggies could have received this system’s first CWS title. And Jim Schlossnagle’s group earned the primary in a 9-5 upset of the Vols on Sunday in a sport that stretched almost 4 hours.

Texas A&M by no means trailed within the sport, due partially to a leadoff residence run from Gavin Grahovac to place the Aggies on the board, 1-0. They added an insurance coverage run within the inning to go up 2-0 earlier than permitting Tennessee to get one again within the backside of the second.

However it was a five-run inning within the high of the third — spurred by two errors by the Volunteers — helped blow the sport open. Kaeden Kent, whose heroics helped the Aggies attain this stage within the first place, added two extra runs with a two-RBI residence run within the seventh inning to provide Texas A&M all of the runs they’d have to win.

To not recommend it was simple for Schlossnagle and Co.: The Vols scored three runs off back-to-back residence runs within the backside of the seventh to chop the Aggies’ result in 9-5. It was at that time that Texas A&M resorted to reliever Evan Aschenbeck for the ultimate eight outs of the sport. He delivered emphatically, placing out seven of the ten batters he confronted.

With that, try all of the scores, updates and highlights from Sport 1 of the School World Collection championship sequence:

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee rating: Aggies 9, Vols 5

Groups 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Texas A&M 2 0 5 0 0 0 2 0 0 Tennessee 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee updates, highlights

All occasions CT

Ultimate: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

Backside of the ninth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:36 p.m.: Aschenbeck will get Tears swinging, and that’ll do it! Aggies take Sport 1, 9-5!

10:35 p.m.: Aschenbeck has a 2-0 lead.

10:34 p.m.: Tears up subsequent for Tennessee.

10:34 p.m.: Aschenbeck will get him with a down-and-in pitch for the second out of the inning. Seventh out, sixth strikeout of the sport for him.

10:32 p.m.: Ensley’s up subsequent — he is 3 for 4 on the plate tonight.

10:31 p.m.: Dreiling will get his fourth hit of the night time to advance Amick to 3rd on a single. Vols have runners on the nook with one out.

10:29 p.m.: Amick delivers a single into left subject to provide the Vols a little bit extra wiggle room. Dreiling’s up, and his final at-bat was excellent for the Vols.

10:28 p.m.: Aschenbeck will get strikeout No. 5 on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. Acquired Burke wanting.

10:27 p.m.: Burke has gotten no less than a chunk of it on a number of straight pitches. He faces a full rely.

10:25 p.m.: Aschenbeck begins with a strike vs. Burke. Right here we go.

10:23 p.m.: Tennessee will bat 2-3-4 within the order with Burke, Amick and Dreiling.

High of the ninth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:22 p.m.: No repeat efficiency for Kent, who flies out to Tears for the final out of the inning.

10:21 p.m.: Kent’s again as much as bat. His final plate look noticed him launch a two-run homer.

10:20 p.m.: Camarillo strikes out subsequent. Texas A&M all the way down to probably its final out.

10:17 p.m.: Sorrell leads off the ninth with a strikeout. Aggies with two outs left earlier than needing to shut out the ultimate body.

Backside of the eighth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:14 p.m.: That was an environment friendly inning for Aschenbeck, who rounds out the eighth with a Moore strikeout. The Aggies could have another inning to pad its lead earlier than they will look to him, doubtlessly, one final time.

10:12 p.m.: Subsequent up, Aschenbeck will get Stark to fly out.

10:11 p.m.: Three batters confronted, three Ks for Aschenbeck, who will get Bargo reaching.

10:10 p.m.: Bargo leads off for the Vols.

High of the eighth inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10:07 p.m.: Texas A&M is retired so as. Aggies have to fend of the Vols for 2 extra frames.

10:03 p.m.: Appel will get a pleasant hit into proper subject, and it seems like Bargo misplays it till he makes a circus seize for the primary out. Texas A&M’s problem of the decision fails, and the Aggies could have no extra for the sport.

10:01 p.m.: Tenessee brings out Dylan Loy within the high of the eighth, attempting to maintain the Aggies’ result in 4 runs.

Backside of the seventh inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

10 p.m.: And similar to that, Aschenbeck will get Texas A&M out of the inning, placing out Kavares Tears and Curley in brief order.

9:59 p.m.: Schlossnagle tries to place the kibosh on the Vols run, bringing out nearer Evan Aschenbeck.

9:52 p.m.: Rudis permits a solo residence run to Ensley, the primary batter he faces in aid. Vols lower Texas A&M’s result in 9-5.

9:49 p.m.: Stewart’s night time is completed. Brad Rudis is coming into in aid.

9:48 p.m.: Tennessee with some indicators of life, as Dreiling knocks a two-run residence run over the suitable subject fence. Aggies nonetheless lead 9-4.

9:44 p.m.: Stewart walks Amick.

9:40 p.m.: Stewart will get the primary out of the inning after placing out Burke. He has been efficient in aid of Prager thus far.

High of the seventh inning: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 2

9:41 p.m.: LaViolette grounds out to first base to finish the inning.

9:38 p.m.: Chestnut pops as much as the shortstop earlier than Grahovac strikes out. LaViolette arising with two outs, searching for his first hit of the night time.

9:32 p.m.: Kent offers Texas A&M extra insurance coverage, as he smacks a two-run residence run to increase the Aggies’ lead 9-2. The son of former MLB MVP Jeff Kent is 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs on the night time and has been an unsung hero for Texas A&M in the course of the postseason.

9:30 p.m.: Camarillo attracts a leadoff stroll to kick off the seventh inning.

Backside of the sixth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

9:23 p.m.: Certain regarded like Moore swung on that, however the first base umpire guidelines a test swing (simply ask Florida State followers how they really feel about that). One pitch later, he grounds out to Camarillo at shortstop to finish the inning.

9:22 p.m.: Burton clears the railing in pursuit of a foul ball, nearly like he did not see it. He seems to be no worse for put on and is again on the sphere for the Aggies. Moore has a 1-2 rely.

9:22 p.m.: Moore laces one foul down the primary final analysis, the place it bounces not so harmlessly off a fan’s outstretched fingers.

9:20 p.m.: Stewart will get a 2-0 lead vs. Cal Stark however finally ends up strolling him to carry Moore again up on the high of the order.

9:17 p.m.: Stewart will get Dalton Bargo with a 93 mph fastball. Two outs for the Vols.

9:15 p.m.: Curley flies out to Sorrell in left subject, although it did look as if it’d land in no man’s land between left, heart and shortstop.

9:14 p.m.: Stewart opens the inning with a strike down most important road vs. Curley.

High of the sixth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

9:12 p.m.: Sorrell smokes one to proper subject on the primary pitch, immediately into the ready glove of Reese Chapman. Aggies go away two on as we head to the underside of the sixth.

9:11 p.m.: Burton hits a sluggish curler down the third final analysis and reaches on an infield single. Nobody was shut sufficient to subject it, leaving runners on the corners for the Aggies.

9:09 p.m.: Andrew Behnke is available in for Tennessee and promptly strikes out Schott for out No. 2.

9:04 p.m.: LaViolette flies out to left subject to steer off the inning. Appel then attracts a stroll and steals second base.

9:02 p.m.: Marcus Phillips enters to pitch for the Vols.

Backside of the fifth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:57 p.m.: Stewart with a giant strikeout, getting Ensley wanting in a full rely. Stewart seeking to strand runners on first and second with two outs.

8:54 p.m.: Stewart bounces again and strikes out Dreiling wanting. Aggies with one out within the fifth.

8:50 p.m.: Stewart enters and walks Amick to place runners on first and second with no outs.

8:44 p.m.: Prager permits a leadoff double to Burke, and it seems his day is completed. Josh Stewart coming in aid. Prager’s closing line: Two runs on eight hits throughout 4 innings with six strikeouts.

High of the fifth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:40 p.m.: Grahovac strikes out to finish the inning. Sport nonetheless at 7-2.

8:36 p.m.: Chestnut singles, however Aggies do not rating following the Camarillo out. Texas A&M with runners on second and third, with Chestnut advancing to second on the Tennessee throwing error.

8:33 p.m.: Camarillo will get caught attempting to advance to 3rd for the second out of the inning. Poor baserunning mistake for the Aggies.

8:30 p.m.: Aggies with runners on first and second with one out after singles by Camarillo and Kent. One out within the fifth.

Backside of the fourth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:23 p.m.: Prager strands a runner at second after placing out Stark and forcing a floor out. Prager has achieved his job by means of 4 innings.

8:17 p.m.: Prager with a very nice play for the primary out of the inning, fielding a floor ball close to the third-base line earlier than rifling an out to first base.

8:15 p.m.: Prager permits a leadoff single to Curley.

High of the fourth inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:12 p.m.: Wow, what a play by Kaveras. Burton smacks a deep liner to heart, however Kaveras dives and catches it to avoid wasting a run. Aggies cannot rating within the fourth.

8:10 p.m.: Two-out rally? Schott doubles to proper heart on a 1-1 rely within the fourth inning.

8:08 p.m.: Appel grounds out to pitcher for the second out of the inning.

8:06 p.m.: LaViolette strikes out to steer off the fourth inning. Causey hasn’t been efficient thus far however has proven the flexibility to overlook bats with 5 strikeouts already.

Backside of the third inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 2

8:01 p.m.: Prager strands runners on first and second after placing out Tears to finish the inning. Pitching with a lead at its best.

7:59 p.m.: Prager cannot get out of the inning, as Ensley singles to left subject to attain Dreiling Burke from second.

7:58 p.m.: Dreiling singles up the center to place Vols runners on first and second with two outs. Prager must get out of one other jam.

7:55 p.m.: Burke singles off Prager, however Prager rebounds to strike out Amick for the second out of the inning. Two massive strikeouts this inning.

7:52 p.m.: Prager strikes out Moore to start out the third inning.

High of the third inning: Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 1

7:48 p.m.: What an inning for Texas A&M, as Kent singles to proper to attain Camarillo and Sorrell. Aggies lead 7-1 within the third.

7:47 p.m.: Aggies add one other run anyway, as Sorrell singles to proper subject to attain Schott. Camarillo then reaches on a throwing error by Amick, which advances Burton all the best way residence. Texas A&M working it up now.

7:46 p.m.: Burton reaches on a fielder’s option to first base, however Tennessee is ready to throw out Appel at residence. Texas A&M challenges the decision, however the out is confirmed.

7:43 p.m.: Schott singles up the center to attain LaViolette from second, with Appel advancing to 3rd.

7:40 p.m.: Appel singles to the pitcher to place runners on first and second.

7:35 p.m.: LaViolette attracts a stroll to steer off the inning.

Backside of the second inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 1

7:29 p.m.: Prager works out of the jam after forcing the fly out and the road out to finish the inning. Texas A&M limits the injury within the second.

7:27 p.m.: Prager forces Tears to foul out, however Curley singles up the center to attain Dreiling from third. Tennessee will get a run again.

7:24 p.m.: Texas A&M with some bother within the second, as Tennessee will get back-to-back runners on to steer off the inning on a pair of singles.

High of the second inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 0

7:18 p.m.: Grahovac grounds out to the pitcher to finish the inning. Aggies having bother with Causey since he entered.

7:13 p.m.: Causey has been excellent in aid, with 4 strikeouts already by means of 1 and 1/3 innings. He begins the second with back-to-back strikeouts of Kent and Chestnut.

Backside of the primary inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 0

7:10 p.m.: Prager strikes out 3-hole hitter Billy Amick to retire the Vols so as. Nice begin for the left-hander.

7:06 p.m.: Prager with a cushty begin, as he will get Brock Burke to strike out for the second out of the inning. Prager is dialed in early.

7:02 p.m.: Prager forces Tennessee leadoff hitter Christian Moore to pop as much as shortstop to start out the night time. That is a giant out, as Moore has been crimson sizzling within the CWS.

High of the primary inning: Texas A&M 2, Tennessee 0

6:58 p.m.: Camarillo strikes out swinging for the ultimate out of the inning, stranding two in scoring place, however the Aggies land an early combo to take a 2-0 lead.

6:57 p.m.: Sorrell steals second greatest, his ninth of the season, to place two runners in scoring place for the Aggies. Ali Camarillo is as much as bat.

6:56 p.m.: And there is an RBI single from Sorrell! He hooks it into right-center subject to attain Appel and advance Schott to 3rd. Aggies lead 2-0!

6:54 p.m.: And Burton strikes out swinging. Caden Sorrell’s up subsequent.

6:54 p.m.: AJ Causey’s as much as get the Vols out of the jam. He’ll face Ted Burton to start out.

6:50 p.m.: Dean Curley is given the error as Schott reaches. Tony Vitello has seen sufficient and is taking Stamos out.

6:49 p.m.: Hayden Schott hits a come-backer to the pitching mound, and it takes a excessive hop permitting Appel to advance to 3rd. The Aggies have runners on the corners.

6:46 p.m.: And now a double from Jackson Appel! The Aggies have a leadoff residence run and a double of their first three at-bats.

6:44 p.m.: Jace LaViolette flies out to left subject for out No. 1.

6:42 p.m.: How about Grahovac? The freshman begins off the sport with a bang, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead on the solo residence run to proper subject.

6:40 p.m.: Grahovac entering into the batter’s field to steer the sport off. Right here we go.

Pregame

6:27 p.m.: Fellow SEC opponent Charlie Condon from Georgia was simply named the 2024 Golden Spikes Award winner, which honors the perfect novice baseball participant within the nation. The announcement was made in Omaha simply earlier than the CWS closing.

6:26 p.m.: First pitch is about for six:40 p.m. CT.

6:13 p.m.: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is on the ballpark for sport one between two in-conference rivals:

6:10 p.m.: Tennessee giving the ball to left-hander Chris Stamos for Sport 1.

6 p.m.: Texas A&M star outfielder Jace LaViolette is, as anticipated, within the lineup for the Aggies. He injured his hamstring earlier within the CWS towards Kentucky however performed by means of the ailment within the semifinals towards Florida.

5:55 p.m.: Here is Texas A&M’s beginning lineup, with Ryan Prager beginning on the mound:

1. 3B Gavin Grohovac

2. RF Jace LaViolette

3. C Jackson Appel

4. DH Hayden Schott

5. 1B Ted Burton

6. LF Caden Sorrell

7. SS AJ Camarillo

8. 2B Kaedon Kent

9. CF Travis Chestnut

5:17 p.m.: Here is a take a look at Texas A&M’s sendoff for the group because the Aggies headed to the sphere. It is secure to imagine the Texas A&M fan base will present out in full pressure:

4:07 p.m.: Texas A&M followers have packed the Aggies’ lodge earlier than they head out to the stadium. Here is a glance:

2:40 p.m.: An fascinating stat for Texas A&M: The Aggies had not made a nationwide championship in soccer, baseball or basketball since 1939 till now.

2:16 p.m.: One other hype video, however Tennessee version:

2:14 p.m.: Texas A&M launched a hype video forward of sport one of many nationwide championship sequence:

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on at this time?

Sport 1 of the CWS championship sequence will air on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (coloration analyst), Chris Burke (coloration analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will broadcast the sport.

Streaming choices for the sport embody the ESPN app (with a cable login), ESPN+ and Fubo, the final of which carries the ESPN household of community and presents a free trial.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee begin time

Date: Saturday June 22

Saturday June 22 Time: 6 p.m. CT

Sport 1 of the School World Collection between Texas A&M and Tennessee is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT from Charles Schwab Discipline Omaha.

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Beneath is Texas A&M’s postseason schedule. For the Aggies’ full 2024 school baseball schedule, click on right here.

Bryan-School Station Regional

Friday, Might 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Grambling 0 Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 1 (11 innings)

Texas 1 (11 innings) Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-School Station Tremendous Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Oregon 6 Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

School World Collection

Saturday, June 15: (3) Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Florida 2 Monday, June 17: (3) Texas A&M 5, (2) Kentucky 1

(2) Kentucky 1 Wednesday, June 19: (3) Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

CWS championship sequence

Saturday, June 22: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

(3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee Sunday, June 23: (1) Tenessee vs. (3) Texas A&M

(1) Tenessee vs. (3) Texas A&M Monday, June 24*: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

* If vital

