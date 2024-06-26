Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle agrees to take over at Texas

The College of Texas has its subsequent baseball coach.

The Longhorns and Jim Schlossnagle have come to an settlement to make him the fifteenth baseball coach in Texas historical past, and simply the fourth since 1968, the varsity introduced Tuesday night.

Schlossnagle will substitute David Pierce, who was fired Monday after eight seasons in Austin.

The settlement comes at some point after Texas A&M fell to Tennessee in Recreation 3 of the Faculty World Collection Finals, at which level Schlossnagle indicated he didn’t intend to depart Faculty Station.

“I believe it’s fairly egocentric of you to ask me that query, to be sincere with you, however I left my household to be the coach at Texas A&M,” Schlossnagle stated following the Aggies’ 6-5 defeat to Tennessee in Recreation 3 of the Faculty World Collection Finals in Omaha, Nebraska. “I took the job at Texas A&M to by no means take one other job once more, and that hasn’t modified in my thoughts.

“That’s unfair to speak about one thing like that. That will be such as you asking (Aggies outfielder Braden) Montgomery if he’s going to signal within the (MLB) draft, however I perceive you’ve acquired to ask the query. However I gave up an enormous a part of my life to return take this job, and I poured each ounce of my soul on this job, and I gave this job each ounce I might probably give it. Write that.”

Schlossnagle‘s introductory press convention is about for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Pierce went 297–162 (.647) in these eight seasons, advancing to the Faculty World Collection thrice, together with 2021 and 2022, and enjoying in a Tremendous Regional in 2023, however this system’s trajectory went south in 2024. Texas went simply 36-24, was completed on the Massive 12 Event after simply two video games, and did not make the regional closing on the Bryan-Faculty Station Regional earlier this month.

Schlossnagle’s hiring marks three issues.

It comes 5 days earlier than Texas formally joins the SEC on Monday after 27 years within the Massive 12, it continues a development of Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte performing rapidly when he has a head teaching emptiness to fill, and it marks a reunion between Schlossnagle (TCU baseball coach from 2004-21) and Del Conte (TCU AD from 2009-17).

“What an excellent day it’s to be a Longhorn,” Del Conte stated in a press release. “We’re completely thrilled to have Coach Schlossnagle becoming a member of our Longhorn Household, and like all the pieces we do, we couldn’t have made this occur with out the unimaginable management in our chairman of the board of regents and our president. Chairman Eltife and President Hartzell are a crucial piece in each determination we make, they’re such nice pals and counsel, and collectively assist us make nice days like at the moment occur for Longhorn Nation. I can’t thank them sufficient.”

Added UT President Jay Hartzell: “What a house run rent. Coach Schlossnagle is the very best within the enterprise, his lengthy record of accomplishments is unimaginable, and his observe document of constructing nice applications is nicely documented. We’re the premier baseball program within the nation with legendary coaches, our six nationwide championships and document 38 Faculty World Collection appearances, so it’s definitely becoming that we employed a coach of his caliber to steer us. We’re trying ahead to nice days forward with Coach Schloss main our Longhorns.”

As some extent of reference, Del Conte employed girls’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer two days after his predecessor, Karen Aston, was fired, whereas soccer coach Steve Sarkisian agreed to take over that program on the identical day Tom Herman was let go.

Schlossnagle marks the primary baseball rent Del Conte has needed to make since he got here aboard as AD in 2017. That reality doesn’t register on the majority of Division I faculties, however the Longhorns are completely different. Winner of six Faculty World Collection, with six runner-up finishes and 38 complete CWS appearances since 1949, Texas stays one of many nation’s preeminent school baseball manufacturers.

Particulars of Schlossnagle’s contract weren’t instantly obtainable.