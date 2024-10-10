Texans WR Nico Collins (hamstring) placed on injured reserve, will miss at least four games

Collins suffered a hamstring harm throughout Houston’s 23-20 win over Buffalo on Sunday, exiting after catching a 67-yard landing go from C.J. Stroud. He didn’t return to the sport, and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans advised reporters on Monday he thought-about Collins’ harm to be a week-to-week matter.

With their resolution to put Collins on IR, the Texans are properly giving Collins prolonged time to heal an harm that tends to be extra delicate than others. They’re additionally continuing ahead and not using a receiver who leads the NFL in receiving yards with 567 — a quantity reached on simply 32 catches for a mean of 17.7 yards per reception — and is tied for sixth within the league in receiving touchdowns with three.

Happily for Houston, they nonetheless have the opposite half of their receiving duo: offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs, who has gained 315 yards and scored two receiving touchdowns on 31 catches, and chipped in one other rating on the bottom in a Week 4 win over Jacksonville. Tank Dell stays out there at slot receiver, and has already confirmed to have a rapport with fellow 2023 draft classmate Stroud, having caught 13 passes for 137 yards one yr after racking up 47 receptions for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 video games. Tight finish Dalton Schultz may also play a key function, catching 14 passes for 116 yards thus far this season.

Collins’ absence will power Houston to regulate, eliminating Stroud’s favourite goal relationship again to the 2023 preseason. Judging by their efficiency thus far, although, they need to be capable of handle — particularly if the well being of their backfield improves within the interim.