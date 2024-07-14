Texans, Ravens NFL player Jacoby Jones dead at 40

NFL broad receiver Jacoby Jones, who performed with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens and who helped the Ravens win the 2013 Tremendous Bowl by scoring two touchdowns, has died, his former groups introduced Sunday.

Jones was 40 years previous.

“We’re deeply saddened to listen to in regards to the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our ideas and prayers are together with his household at this tough time,” the Texans wrote on the social media platform X.

Jones, a local of New Orleans, was drafted by the Texans within the third spherical of the 2007 draft.

He performed 5 seasons for the Texans after which signed with the Baltimore Ravens, the place he would go on to assist the staff win the 2013 Tremendous Bowl towards the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Baltimore Ravens participant Jacoby Jones is acknowledged earlier than a divisional playoff recreation between the Houston Texans and the Ravens in Baltimore on Jan. 20. Nick Wass / AP file

Within the 34-31 Tremendous Bowl victory, Jones scored two touchdowns: a 56-yard go from quarterback Joe Flacco, and a 108-yard kickoff return.

“I liked Jacoby Jones. All of us did,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mentioned in an announcement. “His spirit, enthusiasm and love for folks have been highly effective. He was a lightweight. He was the cherished son of his loving mother, Ms. Emily. They have been so shut. He was a person of religion.”

Jones died in a single day in his sleep, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.

No explanation for loss of life was introduced by both NFL staff.

“My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother ultimately zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return towards the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing,” Harbaugh mentioned.

As a Raven, Jones additionally caught the go dubbed the “Mile Excessive Miracle,” a 70-yard landing go that tied the 2012 AFC playoff recreation towards the Denver Broncos with lower than a minute left. The Ravens gained, 38-35.

Former Raven and Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Ray Lewis, who performed with Jones, was amongst these expressing shock and unhappiness over Jones’ loss of life.

“My brother, you’ll really be missed. They will’t take the reminiscences and the exhausting work you place in on and off the soccer subject. You at all times gave again and at all times a pillar locally,” Lewis wrote on X, including, “Love ya JJ.”

Jones additionally performed for the then-San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended his NFL profession with 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns.