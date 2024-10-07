Texans 23, Bills 20 | Final score, stats to know + game highlights

🥚3. Payments held scoreless second quarter, Texans rating late

Neither offense was in a position to generate factors by a lot of the second quarter. The Payments offense struggled to get a lot happening their three second quarter drives, punting on all three consecutive drives.

The Texans had a possibility to attain on their first drive of the second quarter, however had been stopped deep in Buffalo territory on a fourth down run to RB Dare Ogunbowale that LB Terrel Bernard and DB Cam Lewis mixed for the deal with.

On their last drive of the half after a P Sam Martin punt, with 30 seconds left within the half, Stroud drove the Texans to the Payments’ 32-yard line that led to a Okay Ka’imi Fairbairn 50-yard subject aim, bringing the second quarter to a detailed with a 17-3 lead.