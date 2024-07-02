Tesla (TSLA) announces Q2 deliveries: beat expectations

Tesla (TSLA) has formally launched its Q2 2024 supply and manufacturing outcomes. The automaker confirmed having delivered 444,000 electrical automobiles final quarter.

Tesla Q2 expectations

Wall Road has adjusted its expectation this quarter to a consensus of about 438,000 deliveries, which is down from the 466,000 automobiles Tesla delivered throughout the identical interval in 2023.

As we reported final week, the expectation got here down over the previous couple of days after they have been at ~450,000 deliveries final week.

Tesla Q2 outcomes

Tesla confirmed that it produced 411,000 automobiles and delivered 444,000 automobiles – beating expectations by a slight margin:

Within the second quarter, we produced roughly 411,000 automobiles and delivered roughly 444,000 automobiles. We deployed 9.4 GWh of vitality storage merchandise in Q2, the best quarterly deployment but.

For the primary time shortly, Tesla delivered extra automobiles than it produced, however that’s partly as a result of tens of 1000’s of automobiles have been in transit on the finish of final quarter.

Tesla nonetheless doesn’t break down gross sales by fashions. It bundles Mannequin 3 and Y collectively and all different automobiles in the identical “different fashions” class:

Fashions Manufacturing Deliveries Topic to working lease accounting Mannequin 3/Y 386,576 422,405 2% Different Fashions 24,255 21,551 1% Whole 410,831 443,956 2%

Tesla additionally launched its vitality storage deployment, which was exceptionally excessive at 9.4 GWh this quarter.

That’s not solely a brand new file, however greater than twice the quantity deployed within the final file quarter.

Tesla’s inventory (TSLA) is up 5% on the information.