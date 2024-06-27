Terrence Shannon Jr., after trial, goes to Timberwolves in NBA draft

Terrence Shannon Jr., who was discovered not responsible of felony rape and aggravated assault by a jury in Kansas earlier this month, was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the twenty seventh decide within the NBA draft on Wednesday night time.

The Illinois guard was arrested in December after an alleged incident in September at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas, after a girl alleged that he pulled her towards him and penetrated her vagina along with his fingers shortly after they met.

Shannon persistently denied the allegations, and witnesses for his protection throughout the trial mentioned they by no means noticed Shannon strategy a girl within the method described by police. After the alleged incident, the lady discovered Shannon’s image in a roster of the crew on-line, then went to police.

After his arrest, Shannon was suspended by Illinois, which launched its personal investigation. He missed six video games earlier than he retained a short lived restraining order and returned to the court docket. He then led the crew to the NCAA event. The college subsequently dropped its investigation, citing a scarcity of proof.

“The off-court status is sterling. Discuss to the coaches at Texas Tech. Discuss to the coaches at Illinois. They do not say good issues. They are saying superb issues,” Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly mentioned Wednesday night time. “Clearly he was on the incorrect finish of a very unlucky state of affairs, and his means to play by way of that and play successful basketball for an awesome coach in Brad Underwood — we simply assume he brings toughness.”

Connelly mentioned the Timberwolves “did a ton” of background work on Shannon with an curiosity in his expertise, fortitude and scoring means from wherever on the court docket.

“Oftentimes, the minute you are accused, you are discovered responsible. Fortunately he [went through] the authorized course of. He selected to go to trial as a result of he knew he did nothing incorrect,” Connelly mentioned. “I simply assume it is a disgrace he went by way of that, and I believe it is a testomony to who he’s as a child and his means to play by way of a very powerful distraction.”

Earlier than his arrest in December, Shannon was a projected top-25 decide for this 12 months’s NBA draft. Total, the fifth-year senior performed in 31 video games this season, averaging 23.0 factors and 4.0 rebounds.

An explosive wing who made strides along with his flooring sport this season, Shannon ought to assist the Timberwolves as a fringe defender who can rating in transition.

“I believe he is a three-position defender. I believe he is an unbelievably aggressive man. He is obtained measurement. One other downhill man who’s going to play with tempo,” Connelly mentioned.

The Related Press and ESPN’s Myron Medcalf and Jonathan Givony contributed to this report.