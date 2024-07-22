Teresa Giudice Details Taylor Swift Recognizing Her at Coachella

Teresa Giudice and Taylor Swift broke the web throughout Coachella 2024 throughout their now-viral assembly of the minds within the crowd.

“She was such a sweetheart. I turned a Swiftie now due to her,” Giudice, 52, completely informed Us Weekly at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxurious Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events on Saturday, July 20. “I hate to trouble anybody however she was such a sweetheart, and that’s how I’m.”

She continued, “Like if anyone ever needs an image I’m all the time good to them and he or she was so candy. She was so candy.”

Giudice and Swift, 34, each attended the annual Indio, California music competition in April, with respective companions Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Travis Kelce. Throughout the occasion, the 2 ladies posed for an image that Ruelas, 49, shared by way of Instagram.

“We had been proper subsequent to one another at Coachella watching Ice Spice,” the Actual Housewives of New Jersey star recalled to Us on the Southampton-held magnificence occasion.

Giudice beforehand informed E! Information in Could that she determined to go as much as Swift due to her RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin.

“Jennifer Aydin, [who’s] on my present, she loves her,” Giudice informed the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.’”

Swift was not the one star that Giudice noticed at Coachella.

“I used to be proper subsequent to Justin Bieber and his spouse, Hailey Bieber. She’s lovely and I like Justin. I like all his music,” she informed Us. “I used to be going to ask them for an image however I didn’t as a result of, you realize, we had been all simply having fun with the live performance.”

Whereas Giudice was excited to see the celebrities in attendance, she didn’t get starstruck as a result of just a few people may make her tongue-tied.

“I used to be simply on Kelly [Ripa] and Mark [Consuelos]’s present. I do know she’s solely a yr and a half older than me, however I watched Kelly on All My Kids and I watched Kelly and Regis,” Giudice quipped of her July look on Dwell With Kelly and Mark. “I feel she’s superior. I like her and her husband. You recognize, they’ve such a ravishing household. So she’s superior.”

Along with residing within the highlight with many friends, Giudice is basking in newlywed bliss. She married Ruelas in August 2022.

“We’re going away, going to Greece and we’re going to Mykonos, Barcelona, Ibiza and Bodrum, Turkey,” Giudice informed Us of their anniversary plans. “We’ll be gone for about 20 days.”

In line with Ruelas, he spent “hours” on the cellphone with American Specific to arrange your entire getaway.

With reporting by Andrew Nodell