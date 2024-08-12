Teresa Giudice Defends Husband’s Comment About Margaret Josephs’ Son

Teresa Giudice got here to husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ protection after his feedback about Margaret Josephs’ son through the Actual Housewives of New Jersey season 14 finale.

“Hear, my children suffered!” Teresa, 52, stated through the RHONJ “Off the Rails” particular, the Bravo present’s tackle an untraditional reunion, which aired on Sunday, August 11. “My stepson suffered. My daughters suffered.”

Louie, 49, acquired backlash after the RHONJ season 14 finale aired on August 4, claiming in a dialog with Teresa that he hoped Margaret, 58, and “her household undergo.” He referred to as out her son particularly.

“I hope her f–king son suffers the way in which I undergo, the way in which different folks in our household have suffered coping with a girl like that. She’s a disgusting, vile human being,” he stated. “She’s right here to make the most of all the things that’s occurring, and he or she’s an actual piece of rubbish.”

The dialog occurred earlier than Teresa attended the now-infamous lunch at Rails Steakhouse that resulted in an all-out brawl between the ladies. In lieu of a reunion, as a result of occasions that occurred through the finale, the RHONJ forged members returned to Rails and mentioned the finale in two separate rooms.

Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider sat in a single room. Margaret, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral had been within the different.

When the dialog between Teresa and Louie was proven on the display, Dolores, 53, declared he would “get s–t” for his feedback about Margaret’s son. “I don’t care,” Teresa hit again earlier than telling Dolores to not “stick up for” Margaret.

Margaret, within the different room, acknowledged she “needed to make the signal of the cross” after listening to Louie’s remark. “That’s disgusting,” she added.

Teresa, for her half, instructed the ladies she was sitting with to “drop it,” however she seemingly understood that the comment was controversial.

“He was upset. Individuals make errors,” she stated. “I do know he didn’t imply to say that. I’ll make sure that he says sorry.”

Louie apologized in an Instagram Story assertion on Tuesday, August 6.

“The finale was very robust for me to observe and I needed to deal with it with you all. After watching the finale, I used to be disillusioned in my actions in citing Margaret Josephs’ son,” he wrote. “The explanation he was even introduced up was as a result of I’ve been coping with being falsely accused of calling Margaret’s son at his work which is solely not true.”

He claimed that “for the final 12 months,” Margaret unfold a false narrative that Louie had “referred to as her son at work.” This was initially introduced up through the RHONJ season 13 finale in 2023, however Louie has vehemently denied the accusation. (Margaret’s son doesn’t seem on the present and chooses to remain out of the general public eye.)

“Nonetheless, I do know higher to not deliver somebody’s baby up and it’s one thing I deeply remorse so I do wish to apologize and acknowledge that I used to be improper,” Louie’s apology continued. “We now have been coping with a variety of irritating issues behind the scenes and it has been very arduous for our whole household and my kids who’ve been actually impacted by all that’s occurred by the hands of sure folks.”

He concluded: “Two wrongs don’t make a proper and I deeply remorse saying what I stated.”