Terence Crawford, right, winds up to trade punches with Amir Khan during their WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 20, 2019.

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov fight live updates: How to watch

by

Let’s begin with the apparent query: What the heck?

Terence Crawford, boxing’s pound-for-pound king, is preventing a man with an expert file of 10-0-1?

Nicely, Israil Madrimov is greater than a man. He’s a seasoned, 29-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan who’s logged 370 novice fights and is sweet sufficient to win the WBA tremendous welterweight title in March.

Therein lies the attraction for Crawford (40-0 with 31 knockouts).

At 36, Crawford is aiming to win a title in a fourth weight division and is continuous a gentle climb in weight to organize him for a possible showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

However this might show to be an entertaining take a look at for Crawford.

Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela

Tremendous light-weight battle scheduled for 12 rounds.

Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela, Spherical 1

Stark distinction in top because the 5-foot-4 Cruz and 5-foot-10 Valenzuela transfer towards the middle of the ring. Valenzuela firing jabs in an try to preserve “Pit Bull’’ Cruz at bay. Good luck with that. Cruz closing the hole and footslogging away. Cruz 10, Valenzuela 9. 

Leave a Comment