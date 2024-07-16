Teoscar Hernández beats Bobby Witt Jr. to win MLB Home Run Derby title in Arlington

Teoscar Hernández is the brand new MLB Dwelling Run Derby champion.

Hernández beat Kansas Metropolis Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. within the last spherical of the Dwelling Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas — after a really attention-grabbing rendition of the nationwide anthem. Hernández simply barely beat Witt within the last spherical as Witt’s final try, which might’ve tied Hernández, got here up painfully brief.

Hernández is the primary Los Angeles Dodgers participant to win the Dwelling Run Derby and the seventh Dominican-born participant to win the occasion. His victory earned him a $1 million bonus, too.

The Derby had a couple of notable adjustments this 12 months, which sped the occasion up only a bit. All eight gamers hit within the first spherical, after which the highest 4 performers — Hernández, Witt, Alec Bohm and José Ramírez — superior to a bracket-style last 4. Pete Alonso, who was in search of his third Derby win, Adolis Garcia, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna had been eradicated within the opening spherical.

Witt beat Ramírez in his semifinal battle by placing up 17 house runs within the spherical. Ramírez hit simply 4 house runs in his first 25 pitches in that spherical.

Hernández then beat Bohm in an exhilarating semifinal swing-off after every participant hit 14 house runs of their battle for a spot within the last.

Hernández went first within the championship spherical, and he appeared a bit gassed instantly. He hit solely 4 house runs in his first 14 pitches earlier than his timeout, however he got here out firing and drilled 5 of his subsequent six out of the park to complete with 11 house runs earlier than his bonus spherical, by which he added three extra homer to get to 14.

With that quantity to beat, Witt additionally got here out gradual. He missed his first 5 hits after which referred to as his timeout with solely 4 house runs and 15 pitches left. Nonetheless, a robust end pushed him to 11 in regulation, matching Hernández’s mark.

However Witt missed his first two photographs within the bonus spherical, which put him behind instantly. Though he hit two house runs to present himself an opportunity, his final try stopped simply shy of the center-field wall.

That formally gave Hernández the title.

MLB’s All-Star weekend will conclude with the All-Star Recreation on Tuesday. The season will then decide again up on Friday.