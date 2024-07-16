Teoscar Hernández beats Bobby Witt Jr. to win MLB Home Run Derby title in Arlington

Teoscar Hernández is the brand new MLB Dwelling Run Derby champion.
Hernández beat Kansas Metropolis Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. within the last spherical of the Dwelling Run Derby on Monday at Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas — after a really attention-grabbing rendition of the nationwide anthem. Hernández simply barely beat Witt within the last spherical as Witt’s final try, which might’ve tied Hernández, got here up painfully brief.
Hernández is the primary Los Angeles Dodgers participant to win the Dwelling Run Derby and the seventh Dominican-born participant to win the occasion. His victory earned him a $1 million bonus, too.
The Derby had a couple of notable adjustments this 12 months, which sped the occasion up only a bit. All eight gamers hit within the first spherical, after which the highest 4 performers — Hernández, Witt, Alec Bohm and José Ramírez — superior to a bracket-style last 4. Pete Alonso, who was in search of his third Derby win, Adolis Garcia, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna had been eradicated within the opening spherical.
Witt beat Ramírez in his semifinal battle by placing up 17 house runs within the spherical. Ramírez hit simply 4 house runs in his first 25 pitches in that spherical.
Hernández then beat Bohm in an exhilarating semifinal swing-off after every participant hit 14 house runs of their battle for a spot within the last.
Hernández went first within the championship spherical, and he appeared a bit gassed instantly. He hit solely 4 house runs in his first 14 pitches earlier than his timeout, however he got here out firing and drilled 5 of his subsequent six out of the park to complete with 11 house runs earlier than his bonus spherical, by which he added three extra homer to get to 14.
With that quantity to beat, Witt additionally got here out gradual. He missed his first 5 hits after which referred to as his timeout with solely 4 house runs and 15 pitches left. Nonetheless, a robust end pushed him to 11 in regulation, matching Hernández’s mark.
However Witt missed his first two photographs within the bonus spherical, which put him behind instantly. Though he hit two house runs to present himself an opportunity, his final try stopped simply shy of the center-field wall.
That formally gave Hernández the title.
MLB’s All-Star weekend will conclude with the All-Star Recreation on Tuesday. The season will then decide again up on Friday.
Teoscar Hernández is your Dwelling Run Derby champion
Bobby Witt Jr. wanted three house runs in his bonus spherical to catch Teoscar Hernández within the Dwelling Run Derby last. He hit two. Hernández secured the crown with 14 house runs in an exhilarating last that noticed Witt come up simply brief.
Hernandez tallied 11 house runs in regulation, then hit three extra in his bonus spherical to set the quantity at 14.
Witt matched him with 11 house runs in regulation, then hit two within the bonus spherical with two outs remaining. On his last out, Witt hit a ball to deep middle discipline that had an opportunity.
But it surely bounced off the wall and stayed within the park to safe the title for Hernández.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:49 PM PDT
Bobby Witt Jr. has 11 house runs in regulation. He wants three to tie and 4 to beat Teoscar Hernández in his bonus spherical with the Derby crown on the road.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:47 PM PDT
Teoscar Hernández delivers in first Derby efficiency
It’s clear Teoscar Hernández was laboring after two rounds plus a swing-off, however he nonetheless managed to ship a wholesome variety of homers into the higher deck in left discipline in his last spherical.
Hernández has lengthy been one of many extra underrated energy hitters within the sport, and his exhibiting Monday at Globe Life Area — even when Bobby Witt Jr. is ready to surpass Hernández’s complete of 14 — was a pleasant reminder of that. He might nonetheless prevail as our champion.
Witt will step in shortly …
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:44 PM PDT
Teoscar Hernández provides three house runs in his bonus spherical to boost his final-round tally to 14. That is the quantity for Bobby Witt Jr. to beat with the Dwelling Run Derby crown on the road.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:41 PM PDT
One other good use of a timeout by Hernández. He hit seven house runs in 14 pitches after his break to tally 11 in regulation. On to the bonus spherical.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:40 PM PDT
Hernández takes a timeout with 14 pitches and 57 seconds left. He has 4 house runs.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:38 PM PDT
Teoscar Hernández is up first. Every batter will get 27 pitches within the last.
-
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:36 PM PDT
Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer is on the decision to arrange the ultimate between Bobby Witt Jr. and Teoscar Hernández. Good contact.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:32 PM PDT
Hernández wins swing-off, advances to finals vs. Witt
A swing-off! We’ve seen a handful of those through the years, they usually not often disappoint. After Hernández and Bohm tied at 14 apiece within the semifinals, every participant was given three swings — and three swings solely — so as to add to his complete.
Hernández went first and homered on two of his three swings, placing the stress on Bohm to match … which he didn’t. Credit score to Bohm for exhibiting out excess of many anticipated on this occasion, however Hernández does strike me as a extra conventional energy hitter befitting a finals matchup with Bobby Witt Jr.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:29 PM PDT
Bohm goes out in swing-off
The ultimate contestant of the semifinal, Alec Bohm, began slowly. However after a timeout, he bought issues rolling and ended up tying Teoscar Hernández’s 14 homers, sending issues to the all the time intriguing swing-off.
In the long run, Bohm did not have sufficient to take down Teo, who homered on two of his three swings earlier than Bohm bought only one swing-off dinger. Nonetheless, this was a formidable exhibiting from Bohm, who has by no means been recognized for his energy.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:28 PM PDT
Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Teoscar Hernández for Dwelling Run Derby crown
It is Teoscar Hernández vs. Bobby Witt Jr. within the finals. Hernández hit two house runs in a swing-off to Alec Bohm’s one to advance with 16 house runs within the semifinal spherical.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:23 PM PDT
We’ve a swing-off. Alec Bohm and Teoscar Hernández are tied at 14 after Bohm didn’t hit a house run within the bonus spherical. Winner will get Bobby Witt Jr. for the crown.
-
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:21 PM PDT
Alec Bohm turned it up after his timeout. 11 house runs in his last 23 swings to tie Teoscar Hernández. He wants only one in his bonus spherical to advance to the finals.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:19 PM PDT
A gradual begin for Alec Bohm within the final at-bat of the semifinals. He has three house runs at his timeout with 23 pitches and 1:41 remaining.
“That is not very many,” he mentioned throughout his break.
It isn’t.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:17 PM PDT
Can Hernández maintain off Bohm within the semis?
Outdoors of Ozuna, it was Teoscar Hernández who launched probably the most majestic house runs of the primary spherical, with a number of lengthy balls touring in extra of 440 toes and a max of 466.
The moon photographs continued in Spherical 2 however with out as a lot consistency, and Hernández is now on shaky floor, with 14 complete homers as Alec Bohm gears up for what might be fairly a stunning run to the finals if he can surpass Hernandez’s modest complete.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:15 PM PDT
Teoscar Hernández provides one house run in his bonus spherical to complete with 14. Is it sufficient to fend off Alec Bohm? The winner advances to tackle Bobby Witt Jr. for the Dwelling Run Derby crown.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:13 PM PDT
More here on the much-discussed national anthem.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:12 PM PDT
Teoscar Hernández discovered his rhythm after his timeout. Finishes with 13 house runs in regulation earlier than his bonus spherical.
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:10 PM PDT
Teoscar Hernández is up first within the second semifinal matchup and struggling to star. Three house runs in 18 swings earlier than his timeout.
-
Mon, July 15, 2024 at 7:08 PM PDT
José Ramírez bows out within the semis
A really valiant effort from Ramirez, whose uncooked energy won’t remotely measure as much as that of the remainder of the sector however whose skill to constantly deposit pulled fly balls simply over the right-field fence was on show all the best way till he bowed out towards Bobby Witt Jr. within the semifinals.
Most significantly, I’m glad Ramirez — a switch-hitter who was batting lefty — superior to the semis in order that the followers sitting in proper discipline had one other likelihood to snag some Derby dingers, contemplating that the majority of the sector is swinging righty.
Extra importantly: Bobby Witt Jr. advances to the finals, which retains the opportunity of a storybook ending to tonight’s occasion in play.