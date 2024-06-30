Teofimo Lopez defeats Steve Claggett, what’s next

The Takeover had a profession evening in Miami Seashore on Saturday.

Teofimo Lopez, defended his WBO and Ring Journal junior welterweight titles by unanimous choice in a dominant efficiency over Canadian veteran Steve Claggett on the James L. McKnight Middle. The judges’ scorecards had been 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109 all for Lopez.

“I’m simply very grateful, actually. He’s a tricky fighter. I don’t assume anybody ought to overlook him,” Lopez mentioned after the combat. “I knew that coming into this. See all people is speaking about these different fighters that I simply really feel like I’m not excited about. I wish to combat. Take a look at this, look what we gave the followers out right here.”

Lopez dominated from begin to end, profitable each spherical on two judges’ scorecards and all however one spherical on the third card. Claggett was anticipated to be aggressive and he lived as much as expectations, pressuring Lopez from the beginning.

Lopez responded effectively to the stress of Claggett the whole combat although, countering Claggett to perfection. Lopez threw a profession excessive 946 punches and landed a profession excessive 315, in what turned out to be a one-sided outing.

Claggett’s chin largely held sturdy, however regardless of pushing the tempo all 12 rounds, Lopez was beating Claggett to the punch in virtually each change.

Lopez talked about a possible transfer as much as welterweight after the combat, stating the load reduce for this combat was tough. The extra intriguing fights for Lopez do lie at 140 kilos although, with three totally different champions holding titles.

“To be actual, I’m going to be frank with you guys, I really feel like this weight reduce and the whole lot my physique’s rising and though it would not appear like I can deal with my very own at 147, I imagine I can,” Lopez mentioned within the ring afterwards. “I really imagine I can and I would like these nice champions. Hey, whoever it’s, no matter it’s, ‘The Takeover,’ we do not dodge no person.”

Apart from Lopez, the 140-pound champions embody Issac Cruz, Liam Paro and the just lately elevated Alberto Puello, every doubtlessly intriguing matchups for Lopez if he decides to stay at junior welterweight.

Verify under for reside updates from all through the Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett card.

Teofimo Lopez celebrates win with signature backflip

Teofimo Lopez defeated Steve Claggett by unanimous choice to retain his lineal standing at junior welterweight and his WBO and Ring Journal titles. He celebrated his second protection of the WBO 140-pound title with a signature backflip off the ropes, paying homage to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ celebration following his latest win over Frank Martin.

The scorecards had been 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109 all for Lopez in a dominant efficiency.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett reside updates

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 12

Coming into the ultimate spherical, solely a knockout can win it for Claggett at this level, may very effectively be a shutout for Lopez. Lopez has landed a profession excessive 287 photographs to this point. Claggett lands a couple of sturdy photographs to open the ultimate spherical. Teofimo discovering some success in the course of the ring, touchdown a couple of photographs halfway via the spherical. Claggett by no means stopped urgent him, however Lopez shined, throwing a profession excessive in punches in what will probably be a cushty win for Lopez in his second title protection.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 11

Into the championship rounds and the combat has grown considerably monotonous. Teofimo cruising to victory as issues stand. Lopez has landed over 250 punches and thrown over 800, each profession highs. Lopez nonetheless unloading combos regardless of combating on his again foot primarily. Lopez nonetheless simply beating Claggett to the punch, choosing his spots to unload effectively and connecting at a excessive price.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 10

Complete combat has mainly gone to the identical tune to this point, with Claggett nonstop pressuring Lopez, however Lopez outlanding Claggett on the counter. Both Claggett’s chin is elite, or Lopez simply would not have the identical venom in his photographs as he did at light-weight. It is wanting extra so like Claggett’s chin is simply holding as much as some nice photographs from Lopez. Lopez seems positive to let the combat play out because it has been, however finishes the spherical with a pleasant mixture.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 9

Claggett appeared shaken up for the primary time on the finish of that spherical. Lopez has landed 195 energy punches to this point. Teofimo has been digging to the physique when Claggett will get him up towards the ropes, releasing up some area. Lopez is content material to take a seat again and let Claggett come, and it is labored as far as he is discovered a lot of success on the counter. Claggett unable to harm Lopez via 9.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 8

Claggett is combating precisely the best way he needs to; it is simply not working fairly how he would’ve hoped. Lopez has spent extra time this combat on the ropes than within the heart of the ring it appears, however his timing at shut vary has been nice. Claggett doing simply sufficient to take among the sting off a variety of Lopez’s connects although. Stress of Claggett resulting in connects, however Teofimo counters with even higher photographs. Lopez buzzes Claggett within the closing minute with an uppercut, forcing Claggett to briefly take a step again. Sturdy end to the spherical for Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 7

To this point, it has been all Lopez in a a lot better outing than we noticed from him in February. Claggett has stood as much as all of Lopez’s photographs effectively although. Good proper hand by Lopez contained in the second minute of the spherical. Lopez follows that with a pleasant uppercut however Claggett responds with some photographs of his personal. Lopez only one step forward combating on the within, one other good spherical for him.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 6

Lopez is outlanding Claggett 123-67 via 5 rounds. Good begin to the spherical for Claggett, who’s avoiding the counters of Lopez effectively within the opening minute. Lopez continues to seek out methods to land when Claggett opens as much as throw. Claggett will find yourself outthrowing Lopez probably, however Lopez is being very good with the photographs he does throw and he is nonetheless upped his common output considerably. One other good spherical of countering Claggett’s stress for Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 5

Teofimo begins out the spherical touchdown some good photographs whereas backed into the nook. Lopez threw over 100 punches final spherical, the primary time he is executed so in his profession. Battle goes how Claggett would need stylistically, Lopez is simply getting the higher of him, touchdown typically whereas beneath the fireplace of Claggett. Lopez punching in between Claggett’s punches rather well to this point.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 4

Teofimo utilizing his legs, however not overly counting on motion, snug standing and countering as effectively. Claggett lands when he will get Lopez on the ropes, however is but to essentially faze Lopez with something. Claggett will get tagged with an uppercut to the physique heading into the ultimate minute, stable shot. Lopez snug in there now, sturdy spherical for him.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 3

Claggett nonetheless being outlanded, however throwing extra photographs than Lopez. Teofimo wanting extra snug on the ropes this spherical, touchdown some stable photographs on the counter within the opening minute. Good uppercut from Lopez halfway via will get Claggett’s consideration. Claggett’s spent this complete combat within the face of Lopez, however he is starting to get tagged increasingly. Good spherical for Lopez, as soon as once more responding effectively to Claggett’s stress.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 2

Lopez outlanded Claggett 16-10 in spherical one, touchdown at a better effectivity too. Lopez unable to push Claggett off of him to date. Lopez smiling within the ring as Claggett promptly lands a jab. Lopez up towards the ropes, however counterpunching effectively. Lopez starting to seek out his timing, touchdown a couple of good photographs within the closing minute. Claggett’s stress nonetheless efficient, however higher good spherical countering for the champion.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett: Spherical 1

Lopez seems in good spirits, as he goals to enhance upon an absence luster outing towards Jamaine Ortiz in February. Claggett dwelling as much as expectations and pushing the tempo, pressuring Lopez incessantly. Claggett having some success pressuring Lopez early on, not connecting on something important however touchdown photographs. Lopez seemingly going to need to combat this one in a cellphone sales space. Lopez landed some stable photographs on counter, however good opening spherical for Claggett.

Teofimo Lopez ring walks to Michael Jackson’s Beat It

Lopez continued his custom of distinctive ring walks Saturday evening, getting into the ring in a white tuxedo-styled gown with gold trim.

Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” was taking part in over the audio system as Lopez danced within the tunnel and on his manner into the ring, wanting contemporary forward of his second title protection. Lopez’s final ring stroll in February featured a mock circus performing round him as he made his approach to the ring, with tonight’s being decidedly extra tame.

Frank Gore and extra ringside for Teofimo Lopez combat

The celebrities are out in Miami as Teofimo Lopez takes on Steve Claggett for the WBO and Ring Journal 140-pound titles.

Soccer legends Frank Gore and Despond Howard had been noticed ringside forward of the principle occasion. They had been joined by boxing legends together with Riddick Bowe and Fernando Vargas.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett undercard outcomes

Robeisy Ramirez def. Brandon Benitez by KO-7

Nico Ali Walsh def. Sona Akale by unanimous choice

Robeisy Ramirez beats Brandon Benitez by knockout

Robeisy Ramirez completed Brandon Benitez with a crumbling uppercut within the seventh spherical to enhance to 14-2 and safe a rematch towards WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza.

It was all Ramirez from the opening bell, who proved to be leagues above Benitez. He picked Benitez aside for the opening six rounds, timing his combos to perfection whereas remaining defensively accountable. Benitez struggled to land something of observe on Ramirez who landed constantly all combat lengthy.

Ramirez now seems set for a rematch towards Espinoza, who took his title final December, someday later this 12 months. Espinoza gained by knockout final Friday in a powerful efficiency towards Sergio Chirino.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 7

Ramirez simply on a unique stage than Benitez to this point. 78-26 energy punch join benefit via six for Ramirez. Ramirez beating Benitez to the punch, actually, when Benitez opens as much as throw. Halfway via and Ramirez lands a handful on photographs via Benitez’s guard. To Benitez’s credit score he is taken the photographs effectively, nonetheless getting shutout. Knockdown within the closing thirty seconds! An uppercut from Ramirez sends Benitez down and he would not beat the rely! KO-7 win for Ramirez.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 6

Midway via and it has been a shutout for Ramirez, who’s outlanding Benitez 79-24. Ramirez not solely bringing combat to Benitez, however countering Benitez’s assaults effectively. Ramirez lands an enormous counter left hand, halfway via the spherical. Ramirez doing a superb job to cowl up on the within, not permitting a lot room for Benitez to land.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 5

Ramirez is just not an enormous puncher, however this looks as if a combat he may get a stoppage in. Benitez’s nostril is bleeding, he is taken a variety of jabs this combat. Benitez continues to remain in entrance of Ramirez, however he is roughly getting picked aside, touchdown sometimes however taking an entire lot from Ramirez. Ramirez’s combos an excessive amount of for Benitez.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 4

Ramirez landed 26 energy punches in spherical three. Battle is not being fought in a cellphone sales space essentially, however all of the motion has been at shut vary. Ramirez outlanding Benitez 47-11 via three. Ramirez’s mixture punching simply an excessive amount of for Benitez, as he seems in whole management. Benitez can not seem to land something important on Ramirez, whereas Ramirez lands virtually at will. One sided to this point.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 3

Ramirez upped his connects to 14 in spherical two. Opening thirty seconds and Ramirez catches Benitez with a pleasant mixture, buzzing him, however Benitez stands sturdy. Ramirez appears to discover a house for a minimum of one shot in each mixture he throws, simply timing his photographs to perfection at shut vary. Benitez doing a little respectable work to the physique, however is getting hit typically.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 2

Ramirez outlanded Benitez 6-2 in a sluggish spherical one. Ramirez is fast to counter any Benitez assaults, discovering some success. Benitez choosing his spots to unload quick combos. Ramirez is the higher fighter and it looks as if he is aware of it, sharp along with his punches and assured along with his stress. Good spherical for Ramirez.

Robeisy Ramirez vs Brandon Benitez: Spherical 1

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez seems to bounce again from a title combat defeat to Rafael Espinoza final December. Benitez is actually a tune-up opponent, with an Espinoza rematch looming. Gradual begin however Ramirez is making use of nearly all of stress. Not a lot motion, Ramirez possible edges it with a couple of stable connects.

Nico Ali Walsh will get revenge on Sona Akale

Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, defeated Sona Akale by unanimous choice, getting revenge on his lone profession loss final August. The judges’ scorecards had been 58-55, 57-56 and 57-56 all for Ali Walsh.

Ali Walsh began the combat sturdy, securing a knockdown in spherical three, which in the end proved to be essential. Akale got here again and completed the combat sturdy, touchdown some huge photographs throughout the ultimate three rounds. The knockdown is what gained it for him, with Ali Walsh profitable by only a level on two playing cards.

He mentioned afterwards he was supplied a contract by Jake Paul’s Most Useful Promotions, however declined it to proceed combating actual fighters with High Rank.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale: Spherical 6

Akale will wish to construct on the momentum from the tip of that final spherical, possible needing a KO to win. Akale outlanded Ali Walsh 31-18 final spherical. Ali Walsh seems to have dislocated his shoulder this spherical, slamming his glove into his shoulder, seemingly attempting to pop it again into place. He is switching southpaw to attempt to keep away from lifting that left arm. It is clearly bothering Ali Walsh however Akale hasn’t been in a position to leap on it. Not a nasty spherical for Ali Walsh given he solely had use of 1 arm for many of it.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale: Spherical 5

Akale on the level on this six rounder the place he wants a knockout to win. Akale will get Ali Walsh towards the ropes within the opening thirty seconds and unloads, touchdown a handful of impactful photographs. Ali Walsh’s face seems marked up after that change early within the spherical. Last thirty seconds now and Akale begins unloading bombs on Ali Walsh, once more touchdown fairly a couple of. Ali Walsh stands agency however took some imply photographs. Good spherical for Akale.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale: Spherical 4

Akale seems to have his legs, however that knockdown positively fazed him. Akale coming after Ali Walsh halfway via the spherical, getting him on the ropes however unable to capitalize. Ali Walsh would not look nervous about what’s coming at him. Strong bounce again spherical for Akale, who landed some good photographs, though Ali Walsh landed his justifiable share as effectively.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale: Spherical 3

Ali Walsh utilizing his measurement to maintain some area, being the larger man. Akale seems to be constructing the stress, however Ali Walsh seems snug. The combat opens up within the final minute with Akale catching Walsh on the ropes and Ali Walsh responding with a shot that knocks Akale’s mouthpiece out. Simply after the mouthpiece goes again in, Ali Walsh sends Akale to the canvas with an enormous left hand. Akale beats the rely and survives the spherical. 10-8 spherical for Ali Walsh.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale: Spherical 2

Ali Walsh outlanded Akale, 15-11, within the first spherical. The combat is staying within the midrange, with neither fighter wanting significantly desperate to get inside. Akale trying to land the left hook however hasn’t had a lot success but. Ali Walsh doing a little good work to the physique that spherical. Comparatively uneventful spherical.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale: Spherical 1

Ali Walsh seems to avenge his lone profession loss, which got here final August to Akale. Each fighters unloading occasional fast combos, Ali Walsh seems sharp, however but to land something important. Every fighter landed a couple of good photographs, in all probability Ali Walsh’s spherical, however Akale seems sport.

How you can watch Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett combat?

High Rank’s boxing card from Miami headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett will probably be broadcast reside on ESPN and ESPN+ on Saturday, June 29.

Teofimo Lopez fight time, ring walks

The Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett fight card begins at 9 p.m. CT, with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 10:30 p.m. CT.

Fight card start: 9 p.m. CT

9 p.m. CT Lopez vs. Claggett ring walks: approx. 10:30 p.m. CT

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett fight location

The Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett fight will take place at the James L. McKnight Center in Miami Beach, Florida. This will be the first major boxing event held at the venue since Roberto Duran fought there in 1987.

Location: James L. McKnight Center, Miami Beach, FL

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett full fight card

The undercard of Lopez-Claggett will feature the return of former featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez, as well as a rematch between Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, and Sona Akale.

Main event: Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) vs. Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs); WBO junior welterweight title

Co-main: Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) vs. Brandon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs)

Nico Ali Walsh (9-1, 5 KOs) vs. Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs)

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett fight prediction

Lopez is leagues better than Claggett on paper, although the same would’ve been said in regard to Sandor Martin, whom Lopez narrowly defeated on the cards in 2022.

The good thing for Lopez is Claggett doesn’t fight like Martin, or Jamaine Ortiz. While both of those fighters utilized movement to keep Lopez off of them, Claggett is a come forward, aggressive type of fighter, which should be perfect for Lopez.

Lopez has shown that when he has a target in front of him, capable of being hit, he can be dynamic on offense, timing his punches to perfection and dismantling his opponent. Claggett’s only ever been knocked out once, but he’s also never faced a fighter like Lopez. We see Lopez having little trouble, as he picks Claggett apart on the way to a late stoppage win.

Predictions: Lopez def. Claggett by KO-10; Ramirez def. Benitez by UD; Ali Walsh def. Akale UD

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett fight odds

Teofimo Lopez is a -1100 favorite to win the fight on DraftKings, while Steve Claggett is +650 to pull the upset. The over/under on rounds is 10.5.

Lopez by KO/TKO: -145

-145 Lopez by decision: +160

+160 Claggett by KO/TKO: +1100

+1100 Claggett by decision: +1600

Odds via DraftKings, as of June 25

Teofimo Lopez fight record

Teofimo Lopez is 20-1 with 13 wins by way of knockout.

Lopez is the current lineal junior welterweight champion, holding the WBO and Ring Magazine 140-pound titles. He’s a former unified lightweight world champion, having held three of the four lightweight belts before suffering his first career defeat to George Kambosos in 2021.

Lopez moved up in weight in 2022 and last summer he defeated former undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor in convincing fashion to claim the WBO title and a spot atop the division.

Steve Claggett fight record

Steve Claggett is 38-7-2 with 26 wins by knockout.

Claggett has been a professional since 2008 and has taken on some solid contenders throughout his career, prevailing in some of those bouts, but suffering a defeat in quite a few others. Claggett is on a nine fight winning streak, picking up four wins in 2023 and another win in January of this year.

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett weigh-in results

Teofimo Lopez weighed in at 139.4 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in, while his opponent Steve Claggett weighed 139.5 pounds.

The junior welterweight limit is 140 pounds.

Teofimo Lopez stats

Lopez’s inconsistency in recent fights have slumped his numbers slightly, but he still stacks up well against the best at 140-pounds.

Lopez lands 30.8% of his punches, middle of the road among the top fighters at junior welterweight. Lopez does not do a ton of work behind his jab, throwing 18.8 per round and landing just 14.9% of those shots. It’s power punches where Lopez shines.

Lopez throws an average of 24.7 power punches per round, landing 42.9% of those shots, best among junior welterweight champions. Lopez’s defense is solid, as he only gets hit with an average of 9.4 punches per round, with his opponents landing just 24.4% of shots against him.

Teofimo Lopez’s last fight

Lopez last entered the ring on February 8, when he had his first 140-pound title defense against respected contender Jamaine Ortiz.

While Ortiz had previously impressed in a loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko, he employed a different gameplan against Lopez, moving around the ring and doing a good job to evade the pressure of Lopez. The entirety of the fight, Lopez was simply unable to cut of the ring and prevent Ortiz from moving out of danger.

It was not an exciting fight from either boxer, but many thought Ortiz did enough to edge a victory on the cards. Instead, Lopez retained his titles with a unanimous decision victory, in an overall uninspired performance.

