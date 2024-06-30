Teofimo Lopez defeats Steve Claggett, what's next

Teofimo Lopez defeats Steve Claggett, what’s next

by

The Takeover had a profession evening in Miami Seashore on Saturday.

Teofimo Lopez, defended his WBO and Ring Journal junior welterweight titles by unanimous choice in a dominant efficiency over Canadian veteran Steve Claggett on the James L. McKnight Middle. The judges’ scorecards had been 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109 all for Lopez.

“I’m simply very grateful, actually. He’s a tricky fighter. I don’t assume anybody ought to overlook him,” Lopez mentioned after the combat. “I knew that coming into this. See all people is speaking about these different fighters that I simply really feel like I’m not excited about. I wish to combat. Take a look at this, look what we gave the followers out right here.”

Leave a Comment