Tennis returns ahead of swimming, basketball; Team USA leads in medal count

Good morning! It is day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics. We have a bumper day of gold medal occasions for you right this moment, with 18 gold medals up for grabs over the course of the day.

Maybe most enjoyable for our readers Stateside would be the Inventive Gymnastics Girls’s Particular person All-Round Remaining, the place Workforce USA’s Simone Biles will likely be trying so as to add to her haul. That is at 12:15p.m. ET and 6:15 p.m. native time.

The USA’s swimming crew additionally competes. For the ladies, Katie Ledecky and the remainder of Workforce USA race within the 4x200m Freestyle Relay at 4:03 p.m. ET and 10:03 p.m. native time. Earlier than that, Regan Smith races within the 200m Butterfly at 2:30 p.m. ET and eight:30 p.m. native time. Kate Douglass races for the 200m Breaststroke medal at 3:11 p.m. ET and 9:11 p.m. native time.

In males’s swimming, Keaton Jones is probably Workforce USA’s greatest hope within the 200m Backstroke occasion at 2:38 p.m. ET and eight:38 p.m. native time.

In non-medal occasions, the Workforce USA Girls’s Basketball crew performs Belgium at 3:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. native time; and in Tennis, Tommy Paul takes on Carlos Alcaraz within the Males’s Singles Quarter-Remaining after 12:00 p.m. native time and 6:00 p.m. Novak Djokovic additionally performs Stefanos Tsitsipas at 1:00 p.m. ET and seven:00 p.m. native time.