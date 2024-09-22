Tennessee vs. Oklahoma live stream, where to watch, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

No. 6 Tennessee makes the journey to No. 15 Oklahoma for one in every of Week 4’s marquee matchups which is able to make SEC historical past. Clearly, it is an vital matchup because the SEC opener for each groups, however there are some deeper storylines that add extra that means to this primetime conflict.

For starters, it is Oklahoma’s first convention sport as an SEC program. The Sooners will likely be hungry to ship a message to their new convention mates, in entrance of what is certain to be a fiery crowd of their fourth straight dwelling sport to open the season. This additionally seems like an vital spot to get a win, since Oklahoma has to play three groups ranked contained in the top-10 of the most recent AP ballot exterior of the consolation of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium down the highway.

For the Vols, it is a big sport — exterior of the plain Josh Heupel connections. Tennessee is hoping to lastly break into the SEC’s higher echelon and plant its flag as a professional Faculty Soccer Playoff competitor after a sizzling begin to the yr. Tennessee has received its first three video games by a mean of 59.3 factors — together with a 51-10 route of former top-25 NC State — and the Vols have not allowed a single offensive landing in 4 straight video games courting again to final season’s win towards Iowa within the Citrus Bowl.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Must know

Josh Heupel returns: This will likely be the primary time Heupel has made his means again to Norman in an expert capability since he was let go as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator in 2014. Heupel’s journey with the Sooners started in 1999, when he signed on to play quarterback out of Utah’s Snow Faculty. In 2000, he led Oklahoma to an undefeated season and a nationwide championship with a 13-2 win towards Florida State within the Orange Bowl. He was additionally the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Large 12 Offensive Participant of the Yr and an All-American.

After a short stint within the NFL, Heupel returned to Oklahoma in 2004 as a graduate assistant on Bob Stoops’ employees. In 2006, Stoops employed Heupel as quarterbacks coach. He added co-offensive coordinator to his checklist of tasks in 2011.

Heupel and Venables go means again: Will probably be former Stoops assistant vs. former Stoops assistant because the Vols and Sooners take the sphere Saturday. However the relationship between Heupel and Venables goes again just a little additional than that. Venables was already engaged on Oklahoma’s employees as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 1999-2000, when Heupel was tearing up opposing defenses as a quarterback. From 2004-11, Venables was the affiliate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. With Venables and Heupel on employees, Oklahoma posted 5 10-win seasons and 4 Large 12 titles from 2006-11.

Blue-chip quarterback battle: Nico Iamaleava and Jackson Arnold have been two of the highest prospects within the 2023 recruiting class. They ranked because the No. 2 and No. 10 prospects nationally and the No. 2 and No. 4 quarterbacks, respectively. Their school careers have adopted an analogous arc up to now, as nicely. Iamaleava bought his first profession begin with the Vols of their Citrus Bowl win towards Iowa, whereas Arnold led Oklahoma’s offense within the Alamo Bowl towards Arizona. Now each are firmly entrenched as beginning quarterbacks in two of essentially the most prolific applications in America. Saturday would be the first time that two gunslingers from the extremely touted 2023 class face off on a university soccer discipline, bringing your entire story full circle.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks



There are some considerations with this being an away sport for Tennessee. The Vols have not notably been nice in massive video games on the highway beneath Josh Heupel, and this will likely be quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s first begin in a very hostile setting. However this looks as if an ideal matchup for Tennessee. Oklahoma’s offensive line hasn’t been nice. The Vols have top-of-the-line defensive traces within the nation. Oklahoma has struggled to constantly put factors on the board. Tennessee has punted simply twice. Each defenses are actually good, so this one may be a slugfest early, however Tennessee’s offense will hit on sufficient performs to stroll out of Norman with the win. Decide: Tennessee -7 (-107)

