Tennessee vs Florida State score updates in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. − Tennessee baseball is chasing a 3-0 begin within the Faculty World Sequence.

The Vols (57-12) are going through Florida State (49-16) on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) and might clinch a spot within the CWS best-of-three championship sequence with a win. UT topped Florida State 12-11 on a Dylan Dreiling walk-off single in its opener earlier than beating North Carolina 6-1 to start out 2-0 within the CWS for the primary time in program historical past.

Tennessee would set a program document with a win, which might be its 58th this season to interrupt the document of 57 set in 2022 and matched this season.

