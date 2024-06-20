Tennessee vs Florida State score updates in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. − Tennessee baseball is chasing a 3-0 begin within the Faculty World Sequence.

The Vols (57-12) are going through Florida State (49-16) on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) and might clinch a spot within the CWS best-of-three championship sequence with a win. UT topped Florida State 12-11 on a Dylan Dreiling walk-off single in its opener earlier than beating North Carolina 6-1 to start out 2-0 within the CWS for the primary time in program historical past.

Tennessee would set a program document with a win, which might be its 58th this season to interrupt the document of 57 set in 2022 and matched this season.

Tennessee baseball dwell rating updates vs Florida State in Faculty World Sequence

FINAL: Tennessee 7, Florida State 2

Nate Snead is within the recreation to pitch the ninth inning. FSU’s Marco Dinges opened the inning with an infield single off the glove of Snead. Jaime Ferrer struck out after an extended at-bat. Daniel Cantu popped out to quick. Alex Lodise lined out to finish it.

Vols win 7-2 and can play both Texas A&M or Florida within the CWS Finals in a best-of-three sequence beginning Saturday.

INSTANT ANALYSIS:Tennessee baseball beats FSU behind Zander Sechrist, advances to College World Series final

Tennessee 7, Florida State 2, top 9th: Blake Burke launches a HR

Blake Burke launches a long home run to right center to extend the Vols’ lead to 7-2. It’s the 20th home run of the year for Burke, who is the fifth Vol with 20 or more home runs this year.

Tennessee 6, Florida State 2, bottom 8th: Double plays helps out Kirby Connell

A 1-4-3 double play cleans up a FSU leadoff single, and Kirby Connell has thrown 1.2 scoreless innings. The Vols are three outs away from the CWS championship series.

Tennessee 6, Florida State 2, top 8th: UT’s lead remains four

With two on and two out, Christian Moore grounds out to shortstop to end the inning.

Tennessee 6, Florida State 2, bottom 7th: Seminoles on the board

FSU’s Daniel Cantu and Alex Lodise hit back-to-back home runs, and that’s the end of the day for Zander Sechrist.

Kirby Connell comes in and wraps up the FSU 7th with consecutive outs.

Tennessee 6, Florida State 0, top 7th: Another two-out run

With two outs, Billy Amick hit a double down the third-base line before Dylan Dreiling’s RBI single. Vols up 6-0 and are nine outs from the finals.

Tennessee 5, Florida State 0, bottom 6th: Zander Sechrist is dealing

FSU has had some hard-hit balls, but otherwise Zander Sechrist has been very good in six scoreless innings. He is at 66 pitches, allowing three hits with three strikeouts.

Tennessee 5, Florida State 0, top 4th: Christian Moore RBI triple

Christian Moore lines a triple to the right field wall, scoring Cal Stark. Moore has reached in all three plate appearances so far today. Vols lead 5-0.

Tennessee 4, Florida State 0, bottom 3rd: Seminoles baserunning helps Vols

FSU gets a leadoff single and a double to open the bottom of the third inning before two terrible baserunning plays helped Zander Sechrist out of the jam.

Jaxson West is thrown out by 15 feet at home on a chopper to shortstop. Dean Curley made a good read as West hesitated before running home. Then, a 3-6 double play ended the inning where Blake Burke stepped on first base before throwing to second base for the final out ahead of Max Williams touching home plate. Williams was not sprinting by the end of the play, but he would have scored had he touched home ahead the tag at second.

Kudos to Sechrist for producing the critical ground balls, but FSU had a couple unforced baserunning errors.

Tennessee 4, Florida State 0, top 2nd: 2-out walk turns into a run

Christian Moore walked with two out then moved to second base on a balk. Blake Burke drove Moore in with a RBI single. Vols lead is 4-0.

Tennessee 3, Florida State 0, bottom 1st: Kavares Tears is in CF, and he makes a catch before crashing into wall

Hunter Ensley hit the outfield wall when he made a highlight-reel catch in Sunday’s game, and is playing DH after leaving Sunday’s game early.

Kavares Tears is in center on Wednesday, and he made a similarly-spectacular catch up against the wall in the first inning. I mean, c’mon.

Tennessee 3, Florida State 0, top 1st: Vols offense locked in

Christian Moore walked, Blake Burke hit a single and Billy Amick reached on a RBI fielder’s choice to score Moore. Dylan Dreiling then walked before a Hunter Ensley RBI single on a line-drive to left field.

FSU is making a pitching change. John Abraham threw 18 pitches, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while getting just one out.

After another force-out at second base for the second out, new FSU pitcher Brennan Oxford’s pick-off throw is not received by first baseman Daniel Cantu. Dreiling scores. Tennessee leads 3-0 after a half-inning.

College World Series schedule

Below is the full 2024 schedule for the 2024 College World Series:

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Game 1: North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

North Carolina 3, Virginia 2 Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: Kentucky 5, NC State 4

Kentucky 5, NC State 4 Game 4: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: Florida State 7, Virginia 3

Florida State 7, Virginia 3 Game 6: Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

Monday, June 17

Game 7: Florida 5, NC State 4

Florida 5, NC State 4 Game 8: Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

Tuesday, June 18

Game 9: Florida State 9, North Carolina 5

Wednesday, June 19

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 8 | 11 a.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 8 | 11 a.m. | ESPN (Fubo) Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 9 | 3 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Winner of Game 6 vs. winner of Game 9 | 3 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo) Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. winner of Game 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Thursday, June 20

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | TBD

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | TBD Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | TBD

College World Series championship finals schedule 2024

Saturday, June 22

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

Sunday, June 23

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Monday, June 24

Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

College World Series odds

According to BetMGM

2024 College World Series bracket

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. When you get pleasure from Mike’s protection, think about a digital subscription that may permit you entry to all of it.

