Tennessee Football Upset by Arkansas 19-14

Tennessee soccer dropped its first recreation of the season 19-14 at Arkansas on Saturday night time.
Vols’ quarterback Nico Iamaleava struggled and had 158 passing yards with no touchdowns. Dylan Sampson had 138 speeding yards and two touchdowns to guide the Vols’ speeding assault.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Inexperienced threw for 266 yards however needed to go away the sport within the second half with an damage. He was changed by Malachi Singleton, who ran within the game-winning landing.
The Razorbacks had an extended 16-play 74-yard drive that took 9:12 off the clock. Nevertheless, the Vols’ protection held the Razorbacks to a discipline purpose and had been down 3-0 with 5:48 left within the first quarter. The Vols then went three-and-out due to some penalties by the offensive line, however the Razorbacks turned it over on downs and did not take early management of the sport.
The Vols continued to do nothing on offense, however nonetheless solely trailed 3-0 as a consequence of a fourth down cease by the protection when Arkansas was deep in Tennessee territory. The protection would proceed to carry up for Tennessee and acquired one other break when Arkansas missed a 44-yard discipline purpose and did not put any extra distance between themselves and the Vols.
It was the worst offensive half of head coach Josh Heupel’s time at Tennessee. The Vols scored no factors within the first half for the primary time below Heupel and solely had 76 yards in comparison with 222 for the Razorbacks. It was the primary time in Heupel’s 80 profession video games as a head coach that he was held scoreless within the first half. Tennessee additionally solely had 15 speeding yards at halftime and was getting dominated within the time of possession battle, 9:26 to twenty:34. The Vols’ protection was the one purpose they had been nonetheless within the recreation.
The beginning of the third quarter was precisely what the Vols wanted. They took the ball 73 yards and scored the primary landing of the sport with a brief Sampson run. The most important play of the drive was a 53-yard run by Sampson that lastly gave the Vols an explosive play they usually led 7-3. After a cease, the Vols scored a once more to take a 14-3 lead with 8:19 left within the third quarter.
The Razorbacks lastly discovered the endzone with their very own eight-play 75 yard landing drive capped off by a Ja’Quinden Jackson landing run. A operating into the kicker penalty prolonged an Arkansas drive that resulted in a discipline purpose to chop the result in 14-13 with 12:08 to play within the recreation. Inexperienced needed to go away the sport with an damage he sustained on that drive.
Tennessee couldn’t not put the hame away on offense and gave the ball again to Arkansas and backup quarterback Singleton. He was capable of get the Razorbacks into the endzone along with his legs and provides them a 19-14 lead with 1:17 to play after a failed two level conversion.
The Vols couldn’t rating on their ensuing drive and the Razorbacks held on to win.
