Tennessee baseball fumbles CWS final opener against Texas A&M

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee baseball has no room left for error after an error-riddled opener within the School World Collection closing.

The Vols made important errors in an uncharacteristic and dear first few innings Saturday to push their season to the brink, fumbling Recreation 1 to Texas A&M with three errors in a 9-5 loss Saturday at Charles Schwab Area.

Tennessee (58-13) and Texas A&M (53-13) play Recreation 2 on Sunday (2 p.m. ET, ABC). The Vols are attempting to turn out to be the primary No. 1 nationwide seed since 1999 to win a nationwide title. They must win Sunday and Monday to take action.

Oh, these defensive woes for the Vols

Tennessee has been erratic defensively in Omaha and that was an issue once more.

Shortstop Dean Curley booted a grounder up the center within the first inning that bounced off the mound. Third baseman Billy Amick threw wildly amid a horrid third inning. Outfielder Reese Chapman had a single scoot beneath his glove.

Errors made by Curley and Amick led to runs,; Marcus Phillips received UT out of the fifth after Chapman’s goof.

Tennessee imploded within the third inning in opposition to Texas A&M

Tennessee unraveled within the third inning, turning a 2-1 deficit right into a 7-1 deficit.

It was marked by dangerous protection and two-strike hits for Texas A&M in opposition to AJ Causey. It began with a stroll and a single that used the mound as a ramp. Amick’s error was a significant problem, as was Chapman’s determination to throw to second as a substitute of dwelling on an RBI single to proper from Caden Sorrell.

Kaeden Kent singled two in to make it a 7-1 recreation.

The Vols flirted with a comeback however the deficit was too giant

Dylan Dreiling, who had 4 hits to proceed his tremendous CWS, lifted a two-run homer to proper within the seventh. Hunter Ensley adopted with a solo homer to left, which additionally was his third hit.

The back-to-back homers lower the Texas A&M result in 9-5.

VITELLO:How Tennessee baseball grew right into a juggernaut within the eyes of Tony Vitello’s first commit

Tennessee’s opening act is over

The Chris Stamos and Causey pairing did not work for Tennessee for the second time within the CWS.

Stamos recorded just one out once more, which additionally was the case in UT’s opener in opposition to Florida State. He gave up a solo homer to Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac main off the sport and was damage by Curley’s error.

Causey was efficient at occasions, however A&M made common exhausting contact. He allowed 5 runs, 4 of them earned, on six hits in 3⅔ innings. He struck out 5.

