Tenacious D Cancel Tour After Trump Comment

SYDNEY, AUS (vip-booking) – All remaining dates on Tenacious D’s Spicy Meatball Tour and all future artistic initiatives involving the comedy rock duo have been canceled.

Jack Black introduced the choice on social media following an incident throughout their current efficiency in Sydney, Australia, the place Kyle Gass made a controversial on-stage remark.

Through the present, Gass made a birthday want, saying, “Don’t miss Trump subsequent time,” concerning the tried assassination of former President Donald Trump. Whereas some viewers members laughed, the remark sparked outrage, significantly amongst right-wing politicians in Australia, who known as for Gass’ deportation.

Black expressed his dismay over the comment, stating, “I used to be blindsided by what was mentioned on the present on Sunday. I’d by no means condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any type.” In his Instagram put up on Tuesday morning, Black added, “After a lot reflection, I not really feel it’s acceptable to proceed the Tenacious D tour, and all future artistic plans are on maintain. I’m grateful to the followers for his or her help and understanding.”

In a separate assertion, Gass apologized for his improvised remark, calling it “extremely inappropriate, harmful and a horrible mistake.” He emphasised, “I don’t condone violence of any variety, in any type, towards anybody. What occurred was a tragedy, and I’m extremely sorry for my extreme lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to these I’ve let down and really remorse any ache I’ve triggered.”

Tenacious D’s tour promoter, Frontier Touring, had already postponed their scheduled efficiency on the Newcastle Leisure Centre on Tuesday (July 16) earlier than Black’s assertion. The duo was slated to tour Australia and New Zealand till July 26, and so they had just lately introduced a five-show run in partnership with Rock the Vote main as much as the U.S. presidential election.