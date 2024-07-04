Tenacious D Announces Rock The Vote Benefit Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The American rock-comedy duo Tenacious D introduced plans for a tour in assist of Rock The Vote, the non-partisan voter registration group.

For the tour, Tenacious D, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will carry out 5 reveals within the Midwest, beginning on October twenty first at Mershon Auditorium in Columbus, Ohio, and wrapping at Bryce Jordan Cente in State Faculty, PA on October twenty sixth.

All proceeds from the tour will go to assist the Rock the Vote group in its mission to register voters forward of the essential 2024 Presidential elections.

Tenacious D beforehand teamed up with Rock The Vote in 2020 once they launched their cowl of “The Time Warp” from the cult basic “Rocky Horror Image Present” to assist the group.

Tickets for the reveals are on sale now.