Telegram’s Catizen (CATI) Game Raises $16 Million, Helps Save Stray Cats

The imaginative gaming bot Catizen on Telegram has earned a strong $16 million from in-game purchases in the previous few days. This sport boasts an enormous fan base and has impression by serving to stray animals – cats, particularly. Along with being very worthwhile, it additionally provides a p.c of its earnings to animal welfare teams. This mix of giving and enjoyable is including a complete new dimension for the gaming business.

One of the vital usually used video games on the Telegram platform, Catizen is a digital realm devoted simply to feline-themed adventures and has drawn an incredible 26 million customers. These concepts come collectively on this small app that blends video games, Synthetic Intelligence, crypto and the metaverse.

Catizen: Technical Triumph

Catizen stands out as a result of it really works completely with The Open Community (TON) blockchain. Not solely did TON’s sensible contracts assist Catizen enhance its in-game prizes, additionally they let different builders begin Telegram blockchain-based initiatives.

Pavel Durov, the founding father of Telegram, has praised the Catizen workforce for its efforts. Famend for his love of each expertise and animals, Durov has proven pleasure concerning the success of the sport and its half in introducing blockchain expertise to a wider viewers.

Dogizen, his subsequent gaming challenge, makes an attempt to carry the feline obsession into the canine sphere, subsequently augmenting Telegram’s portfolio of digital breakthroughs.

Buyers Pounce: Binance Labs Makes Catizen Wager

Individuals who work with investments have seen how properly Catizen has accomplished. Binance Labs, the enterprise capital a part of the most important cryptocurrency trade on the earth, has put cash into Pluto Studio, the corporate that made Catizen.

As of July 24, the value of CATI on the pre-market of the Bitget trade has gone up by nearly 300%. It started buying and selling at $0.24 and went as much as 0.43 USDT an hour after the official pre-market launch. It then went above $0.5 just a few hours later and reached a excessive of $0.69 on the identical day.

Telegram will quickly launch a Mini Apps retailer and add web2 assist by the top of the month. These new additions to the corporate’s growth program is predicted so as to add extra worth to Catizen’s visibility and attraction, attracting extra builders and customers to Telegram.

General, Catizen’s rise from a Telegram bot to a multi-million greenback success story exhibits how cell gaming, cryptocurrency and blockchain integration are creating.

