Teen shot and killed by police in upstate New York, authorities say

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — An officer in upstate New York shot and killed a teen fleeing whereas pointing a duplicate gun, police stated Saturday.

The taking pictures occurred Friday night time after officers in Utica stopped two youths at round 10:18 p.m.

Certainly one of them fled and pointed what seemed to be a handgun on the officers, in accordance with a press release by the Utica Police Division.

One of many officers fired a single shot on the teen, who was taken to Wynn Hospital, the place he died from his accidents.

Officers later recovered a duplicate GLOCK 17 Gen 5 handgun with a removable journal from the scene, the assertion stated.

“Pictures of the weapon shall be disseminated,” the assertion stated.

A division spokesperson didn’t reply to telephone and e-mail messages in search of extra details about the weapon, which police characterised as a pellet gun throughout a information convention early Saturday.

Police haven’t launched the identities of the officer or the youth who was 13 years outdated and of Asian descent, in accordance with the assertion.

“Our ideas are with the household of the deceased juvenile, in addition to our officers concerned on this incident,” the assertion stated.

Police stated over the subsequent a number of days they are going to be releasing a report offering a “complete overview of the occasions” in addition to the complete physique digital camera footage from the concerned officers.

The division stated it is usually conscious of a video circulating on social media of the incident however warned that it doesn’t painting the incident in its entirety.

State regulation requires the state legal professional basic’s workplace to steer the investigation into the taking pictures, the division stated. Police can even be conducting its personal inner investigation.

Spokespersons for state Legal professional Basic Letitia James’ workplace didn’t instantly reply to an e-mail in search of remark Saturday.

“We once more provide our condolences to the household of the deceased juvenile throughout this very troublesome time, in addition to the various lives that this has now completely modified inside our neighborhood,” the police division stated.