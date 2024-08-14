Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Shares His Fitness Progress With NSFW Pic

Tyler Baltierra is pleased with his physique as he continues his health transformation.

After posting a shirtless selfie in nothing however trunk underwear, the Teen Mother star determined to defend his NSFW image and make it clear his spouse, Catelynn Lowell, totally helps the posts.

“Simply so everyone seems to be conscious, my spouse @CatelynnMTV totally endorses me posting my exercise progress lol. She’s pleased with me,” Baltierra, 32, wrote by way of his Instagram Story on Monday, August 12. “IDK what the distinction is between each different man/health influencer posting their progress & me (in addition to all of them wanting rather a lot higher & being in an uncovered speedo) however that’s about it!”

After putting a hand over mouth blushing emoji on his non-public elements, Baltierra reiterated that he didn’t see what all of the fuss was about.

“I even lined myself with a humorous emoji,” he wrote. “Like come on guys, let free slightly.”

Lowell, 32, additionally reshared the publish on her Instagram Story earlier than including, “Yaasss.”

Again in June, Baltierra gave Us Weekly an unique glimpse into his bodily transformation. Whereas hitting the gymnasium 5 days every week is a part of the work, it’s just one factor of the profitable way of life.

“All I do is observe my energy. I present as much as the gymnasium each day, 5 days every week. That’s it,” he informed Us. “I be sure I meditate, and I be sure to remain centered, and that’s all I do. Preserve the physique transferring!”

Based on Baltierra, figuring out is his “primary medicine” to keep up his psychological well being. One other bonus is that his spouse stays a giant supporter.

Impressed by her husband’s progress through the years, Lowell determined to create an OnlyFans account for followers to observe Baltierra. In lower than a 12 months, the account made greater than $250,000 {dollars}.

“She’s the mastermind behind the entire thing,” Baltierra stated. “It retains rising. It retains getting greater. I don’t actually ask an excessive amount of. I’m identical to, ‘Hey, what are the numbers wanting like?’ I see the report and I’m like, ‘Cool. … I can’t imagine it, however, OK, cool.’”

Whereas he doesn’t have a particular health aim in thoughts, Baltierra merely hopes he can keep centered on his well being whereas additionally being a superb husband and father to his 4 daughters. He and Lowell share Carly, 15, (who they positioned for adoption in 2009) Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

“I’m simply making an attempt to maintain evolving,” he informed Us. “I’m bodily evolving. I need to maintain the evolution going. I’ve struggled being the scrawny child my entire life, and I’m simply making an attempt to develop up slightly bit.”

Teen Mother: The Subsequent Chapter airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.