Teddy Swims’ ‘Lose Control’ Hits No. 1 on Adult Contemporary Chart

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Management” provides one other No. 1 to its uncommonly spectacular résumé of radio chart coronations, because it rises to the highest of Billboard’s Grownup Modern survey (dated Aug. 3).

The tune, on SWIMS Int./Warner Data, guidelines a fifth airplay rating, because it led the all-format Radio Songs chart, Pop Airplay, Grownup Pop Airplay and Grownup R&B Airplay previous to its Grownup Modern takeover.

(Additionally notably, the monitor halts Miley Cyrus’ report 57-week Grownup Modern reign with “Flowers.”)

“Lose Management” turns into simply the fifth tune to have reached No. 1 on the 5 charts, and the primary in practically a decade, after the primary 4 led in 2014-16. Right here’s a recap of the elite such crossover hits (relationship to the early/mid-Nineteen Nineties, when the majority of Billboard’s airplay charts started).

“Lose Management,” Teddy Swims :

Grownup Pop Airplay, 4 weeks at No. 1, starting March 23, 2024

Pop Airplay, two, starting, April 13, 2024

Radio Songs, 9, starting April 20, 2024

Grownup R&B Airplay, three, starting June 15, 2024

Grownup Modern, one week (up to now), starting Aug. 3, 2024

“Hiya,” Adele :

Radio Songs, 11 weeks at No. 1, starting Nov. 28, 2015

Grownup Modern, 21, starting Nov. 28, 2015

Pop Airplay, 4, starting Dec. 5, 2015

Grownup Pop Airplay, seven, starting Dec. 5, 2015

Grownup R&B Airplay, one week, starting Feb. 20, 2016

“Keep With Me,” Sam Smith :

Radio Songs, six weeks at No. 1, starting Aug. 23, 2014

Grownup Modern, 5, starting Aug. 23, 2014

Pop Airplay, two, starting Aug. 30, 2014

Grownup Pop Airplay, two, starting Sept. 6, 2014

Grownup R&B Airplay, 13, starting Oct. 11, 2014

“Completely happy,” Pharrell Williams :

Radio Songs, eight weeks at No. 1, starting March 15, 2014

Pop Airplay, 4, starting March 29, 2014

Grownup Pop Airplay, six, starting April 5, 2014

Grownup R&B Airplay, 13, starting April 5, 2014

Grownup Modern, six, starting Could 3, 2014

“All of Me,” John Legend :

Grownup R&B Airplay, eight weeks at No. 1, starting Feb. 15, 2014

Pop Airplay, 5, starting Could 3, 2014

Radio Songs, seven, starting Could 10, 2014

Grownup Pop Airplay, 4, starting Could 17, 2014

Grownup Modern, 10, starting June 14, 2014

Previous to topping the 5 airplay charts famous above, “Lose Management” additionally ascended to a No. 2 peak on Grownup Various Airplay in January. It joins solely Adele’s “Hiya” and Sam Smith’s “Keep With Me” in having led Radio Songs, Pop Airplay, Grownup Pop Airplay, Grownup R&B Airplay and Grownup Modern and having reached the highest two on Grownup Various Airplay, reflecting uncommon assist at codecs starting from pop and grownup to R&B and rock. (“Hiya” and “Keep With Me” every hit No. 1 on Grownup Various Airplay.)

In the meantime, as “Lose Management” led the all-genre, multimetric Billboard Scorching 100 for every week in March, it and “Hiya” are the one songs to have topped the Scorching 100 and the 5 airplay charts listed above.

“Teddy Swims is a once-in-a-generation expertise who defies genres, making him actually distinctive in at the moment’s music panorama,” says Warner evp of promotion and commerce Mike Chester. “After we started selling ‘Lose Management,’ our journey was fastidiously deliberate. From the beginning, we observed that the tune was resonating in numerous pockets of tradition, creating a robust and numerous fanbase. Our digital division performed a vital function, setting the groundwork for the tune’s development; shoutout to [the division’s] Randall Telfer.

“We understood that ‘Lose Management’ wanted time to evolve earlier than we might efficiently introduce it to different codecs, like grownup R&B,” Chester provides. “Particular because of Ron Stewart, our head of city radio, for crafting a really perfect technique, alongside Josh Reich [pop], Rob Goldklang [rock/alternative] and Michelle Babbitt [adult]. Teddy Swims has a timeless voice that breaks boundaries, and we needed to make sure his music reached as vast an viewers as doable with out being confined to a particular style.”