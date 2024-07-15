Teddy Roosevelt survived shooting, assassination attempt in Milwaukee

A former Republican president making a bid to return to the White Home is shot whereas campaigning — and survives.

However that assassination try occurred in Milwaukee in 1912.

And, if it hadn’t been for a duplicate of a long-winded speech and a spectacle case, it is likely to be greater than a footnote to historical past.

On Oct. 14, 1912, Teddy Roosevelt was making a run for the White Home because the candidate for the Progressive Get together, after failing to get the Republican Get together’s nomination. He got here to Milwaukee to talk to a packed Milwaukee Auditorium (now Miller Excessive Life Theatre).

Former President Teddy Roosevelt greets a crowd on Milwaukee's south side on Oct. 14, 1912. Roosevelt, who was campaigning for president on a third-party ticket was shot later that day but survived - and managed to give his speech.

On his manner out of the Gilpatrick Lodge (now the location of the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee), Roosevelt was shot by a disgruntled New Yorker named John Schrank, who had been stalking the previous president to cease him from getting a 3rd time period.

The bullet hit Roosevelt within the chest, but it surely was slowed by the contents of his pocket: a metallic spectacles case and a duplicate of his very-long speech. (The Hyatt has a show marking the occasion in its entrance off King Drive.)

