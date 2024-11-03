Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave’s Relationship Timeline

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave have been married for 13 years earlier than they separated.

The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is likely one of the youngsters of singer John Mellencamp, first met Arroyave in a Hollywood nightclub in 2009.

“I used to be tricked somewhat bit as a result of once I first noticed Edwin, he had a beanie cap on,” Teddi recalled to Yahoo! Life-style in 2019. “After which once I noticed him the following morning, the beanie was off and there was a ponytail hanging out the again. I assumed after that evening that that was simply a type of [stories] that you just inform your girlfriends, ‘Possibly I’ll hang around with him yet one more time.’”

Teddi continued hanging out with Arroyave for 2 years earlier than they wed in her native Indiana. The pair later welcomed daughters Slate and Dove, in addition to son Cruz. (Arroyave can be father to eldest daughter Isabella, from a earlier relationship.)

After 13 years of marriage and Arroyave supporting Teddi amid her recurring pores and skin most cancers battle, they went their separate methods.

“After a substantial amount of care and consideration, I’ve made the troublesome determination to file for divorce,” Teddi wrote through Instagram in November 2024. “My precedence is my youngsters and making certain that each care is taken with their privateness and wellbeing all through this new chapter.”

Maintain scrolling to revisit Teddi and Arroyave’s relationship ups and downs:

2009

After the pair met in a nightclub, Teddi was sure it will find yourself as a one-time fling.

July 2011

They received married two years later in a romantic ceremony in Indiana.

October 2012

Teddi and Arroyave’s first little one collectively, daughter Slate, arrived one yr after their wedding ceremony.

“From the second you have been born, we knew you have been an angel on earth. And as you proceed to develop (a young person subsequent yr!), you show that you’re destined for the best of nice issues,” Teddi wrote in 2024, celebrating Slate’s twelfth birthday. “And also you do all of it with a heat, a kindness, and a loving glow that makes everyone who is aware of you higher due to it.”

August 2014

Slate grew to become a giant sister in 2014 when the couple welcomed son Cruz. Resulting from a coronary heart situation, Cruz hung out in a hospital NICU.

December 2017

Teddi obtained a RHOBH diamond throughout season 8 of the Bravo hit, which prompted points in her marriage.

“After we first began, I keep in mind my first day actually it was like ‘F—, at what level do I inform everyone that I’m getting a divorce? Like when do I do that?’” Teddi recalled throughout a March 2023 episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “We’re at our worst absolute part, as a result of honestly, for us, it was actually a couple of energy battle.”

She added, “We have been all the time sort of equals after we have been collectively. I rode horses, I used to be aggressive and I used to be all this stuff. Then I couldn’t get pregnant naturally, I did all these IVFs. Then, swiftly, he was in command of our funds, and I had by no means been that. I by no means not had my very own cash, I had been working since I used to be 17. Then I simply began hating him.”

She was in the end let go by Bravo after season 10, however often made visitor appearances as a “pal.”

February 2020

Us Weekly broke the information in September 2019 that Teddi was pregnant once more after present process IVF. Daughter Dove arrived on February 25, shortly earlier than being identified with lambdoid craniosynostosis that required neurosurgery.

July 2023

By the years, Teddi and Arroyave shared candid updates on their household and relationship through social media.

“When was the final time you actually instructed your important different precisely what you need and wish? I typically instances don’t after which let issues construct up and fester,” Teddi wrote through Instagram in July. “I imply aren’t our individuals thoughts readers? Can’t they inform what my heavy aggravated respiration means? The reply is not any.”

She continued, “I attempted out being one hundred pc direct with @tedwinator yesterday for my birthday and guess what — it labored like a allure. I mentioned:’ You may work till 11 a.m. whereas I take the youngsters using. After we get again I desire a date of my favourite issues.’ … Lengthy story brief: Marriage isn’t straightforward and all of us have excessive highs and low lows but when we’re weak and open up, it could actually result in among the best days you’ve got had in a very long time.”

October 2024

Teddi was identified with pores and skin most cancers in 2022, later chairing a Remedy Melanoma gala to boost consciousness and funds.

“I all the time say life and ache are inseparable and to see @teddimellencamp embrace her ache and use it for the better good once more final evening as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala, was a stupendous reminder of what she is able to,” Arroyave wrote through Instagram on October 25. “Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn’t be prouder that she’s going to proceed to avoid wasting extra. Love you, Teds.”

November 2024

Precisely one week after Arroyave’s praise-filled social media tribute, Teddi confirmed her intentions to file for divorce.

Teddi wrote through Instagram, “Making a public assertion just isn’t one thing I wished to do, however in an effort to guard my household from undue hypothesis and rumors, I felt being open, trustworthy and weak was one of the best path ahead.”