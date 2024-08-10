Team USA’s Olivia Reeves wins weightlifting gold at 2024 Olympics – NBC New York

Olivia Reeves lifted her manner into weightlifting historical past on Friday, successful the second Olympic gold medal for Workforce USA since ladies have been allowed to compete in 2000.

Within the 71kg snatch session, Reeves was the final lifter to take the platform with the very best quantity. She opened her first try with a conservative 112kg, 9kg shy of her private greatest in competitors, to make sure that she will get on the scoreboard. The 21-year-old breathed an enormous sigh of reduction after she efficiently accomplished the raise in a single fluid motion.

She then elevated to 115kg in her second try and matched Romanian Elena Loredana Toma’s second try, an Olympic document. For Reeves’ third and remaining snatch, she broke that document with a shaky 117kg snatch the place she practically stepped off the again of the platform.

In Toma’s third try, the six-time consecutive European champion did not match Reeves’ 117kg, leaving the Romanian in third. Ecuador’s Angie Palacios Dájomes, the silver medalist on the 2023 World Championship who then bested Reeves’ complete by 2kg, was in second place with a 116kg snatch.

The gold was then all however Reeves’ to lose. No different lady within the 71kg session might match her on the clear & jerk, if she’s capable of register her first try at 140kg.

And she or he did.

It left her with an untouchable complete of 257kg. She would not even should take her second and third makes an attempt to win gold, however she did hit a flawless 150kg for her second try. Her third try at 150kg would have been one other Olympic document however she could not get beneath the jerk.

The primary-time Olympian is now an Olympic champion with the full of 262kg.

Mari Leivis Sanchez of Colombia took silver on Friday, whereas Palacios Dajomes earned the bronze.

Weightlifters from China sometimes dominate the game, however as a result of adjustments within the qualification course of — every nation was allowed to ship solely three ladies and three males to Paris 2024, one for every weight class. The variety of weight lessons was additionally diminished from 14 to 10.

China’s Liao Guifang, 2023 World Champion and weightlifting complete world document holder (273kg), would have been Reeve’s greatest menace to gold however she wasn’t chosen to affix the group.

Reeves’ dad and mom personal a CrossFit fitness center and she or he has been competing since she was younger. She holds a powerful variety of 15 American data in youth, junior and senior classes.

She’s the 2023 World Cup gold medalist within the 71kg and followers are in search of her to quickly break the world document in each the snatch (121kg) and clear & jerk (154kg). Reeves’ private competitors greatest is 120kg for the snatch and 151kg for the clear & jerk.

If these numbers do not imply something to you, simply know that Reeves is extremely sturdy. She will be able to squat greater than thrice her physique weight, in response to the quantity revealed by NPR. That is 224kg, or practically 500 kilos, and she or he’s solely getting stronger.

She has added 26kg to her complete for the reason that first Olympic qualifier, in response to USA Weightlifting.

Olympic Weightlifting Schedule

Occasion Date Time (ET) Find out how to Watch 🇺🇸 Males’s 61kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Wed, 8/7 Sept. 11:30a Peacock, NBCOlympics.com 🇺🇸 Girls’s 49kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Wed, 8/7 1:30-4p Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Girls’s 59kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Thurs, 8/8 Sept. 11:30a Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Males’s 73kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Thurs, 8/8 1:30-4p Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Males’s 89kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Fri, 8/9 Sept. 11:30a Peacock, NBCOlympics.com 🇺🇸 Girls’s 71kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Fri, 8/9 1:30-4p Peacock, NBCOlympics.com 🇺🇸 Males’s 102kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Sat, 8/10 5:30-8a Peacock, NBCOlympics.com 🇺🇸 Girls’s 81kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Sat, 8/10 10a-12:30p Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Males’s 102+kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Sat, 8/10 2:30-5p Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Girls’s 81+kg: Snatch / Clear & Jerk🏅 Solar, 8/11 5:30-8a Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

American weightlifter Jourdan Delacruz completed fifth within the ladies’s 49kg competitors after failing to rank in 2020.