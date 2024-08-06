Team USA wrestler Amit Elor vies for gold at 2024 Olympics – NBC10 Philadelphia

Amit Elor, 20, has not misplaced a single senior worldwide wrestling match since her debut in 2022 — and her domination on the earth of ladies’s wrestling confirmed in Paris immediately.

Elor reduce down her opponents one after the other, beginning with high seed Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu of Turkey, whom she beat 10-2 on the mat. She then bested Poland’s Wiktoria Chołuj 8-0 within the quarterfinal, earlier than dispatching North Korean Pak Sol Gum in lower than two minutes, profitable 10-0 by technical superiority.

The Californian powerhouse is the youngest American girl to ever wrestle on the Olympics.

Born to Israeli immigrants, Elor started wrestling when she was 4 years previous after watching considered one of her older brother’s practices. She dropped down from the 72kg weight class to 68kg with the intention to compete on the Video games, which doesn’t provide the previous as a division.

Elor is now assured not less than a silver medal, however she’ll battle for gold within the finals on Tuesday. The wrestler will face Kyrgystan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist within the ladies’s 68kg occasion.