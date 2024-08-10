Team USA | Women’s Basketball Defeats Australia For Its 60th Consecutive Olympic Win and a Spot in the Gold Medal Game

“We’re in a position to simply construct chemistry off of every sport,” Younger stated. “I believe the largest factor for us was simply executing the defensive schemes, being locked in on protection. And we all know that we will rating the ball, however we’re in a position to play and transition on the tempo that we wish to play each time we get defensive stops.”

The U.S. restricted Australia to fewer than 20 factors in every of the primary three quarters and held the Opals to simply 36% capturing. The People additionally racked up 19 whole factors off 12 Aussie turnovers and outscored them on the fastbreak, 26-9.

The Australian crew rosters six energetic WNBA gamers, the second-most behind Staff USA, whose complete roster consists of WNBA execs. The Aussie Opals entered the match on a three-game win streak, gathering victories over Canada, France, and Serbia after their upset loss to Nigeria in pool play.

Regardless of a disappointing begin to Olympic play, the Opals had been the primary challenger rivaling the U.S. ladies. They medaled in 5 of the final seven Olympic Video games – silver in 2000, 2004, and 2008 and bronze in 1996 and 2012 – albeit shedding to Staff USA in all 5 of these medal-outings.

Friday’s contest was the ninth within the all-time Olympic sequence between USA and Australia, and the People stay undefeated in all 9 conferences. They moved to 20-0 total towards the Opals in worldwide conferences with the win that now sends them to Sunday’s gold medal match.

“I truthfully do not assume they really feel the stress,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve stated of the 60-game win streak. “As a result of the journey is exclusive to them. That is their first one collectively, and, yeah, we have had some repeat Olympians, but it surely’s slightly bit extra a couple of course of for them…It’s slightly totally different. The coaches, you don’t wish to be the one which’s not in a position to proceed the streak, proper? And so your thoughts can work on you slightly bit.

“However I can inform you one factor, there’s not going to be a coach that is within the seat that is not going to be ready…As a result of the stress does that to you. You are going to consider each attainable factor in an effort to get your crew throughout the end line.”

Madie Chandler is writing for Staff USA as a graduate pupil within the Sports activities Capital Journalism Program at Indiana College Indianapolis.