Team USA vs. South Sudan: Live score, updates from Olympics tuneup

Group USA continues its preparation for a run at a fifth straight gold medal in males’s basketball forward of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Saturday, the group beat South Sudan in a 101-100 thriller in London within the first of two exhibition video games at O2 Enviornment. LeBron James’ layup with eight seconds left sealed the sport through which Group USA was down by 14 factors at halftime. Carlik Jones had a triple-double for South Sudan (15 factors, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) in an electrical efficiency, lacking a jumper with 4 seconds left that may have clinched an upset.

Group USA will subsequent play Germany on Monday earlier than taking off for France.

The U.S. has already defeated different Olympic groups in preparation for Paris. Final week, the group beat Serbia and Australia in two video games held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. These video games adopted a win over Canada in Las Vegas on July 10.

On the Olympics, Group USA will play three Group C video games in Lille: on July 28 (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold medal recreation (Aug. 10) at Accor Enviornment.

Right here had been the most effective moments from Group USA’s win in opposition to South Sudan.

MORE: Olympic protection | NBA protection