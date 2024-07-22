Team USA vs. Germany: Live score, updates from Olympic tuneup

Group USA continues its preparation for a run at a fifth straight gold medal in males’s basketball forward of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

After 5 exhibition wins this summer time, the crew now heads to France forward of Friday’s opening ceremony earlier than it begins group stage play.

On Monday, the U.S. beat Germany 92-88 at London’s O2 Area with LeBron James scoring a game-high 20 factors, together with the ultimate 11 of the sport. The win comes after Saturday’s dramatic 101-100 outcome over South Sudan in London by which James bought the deciding layup within the closing moments.

Group USA beforehand beat Serbia and Australia in two video games held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. These outcomes adopted a win over Canada in Las Vegas on July 10.

On the Olympics, Group USA will play three Group C video games in Lille: on Sunday (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold medal recreation (Aug. 10) at Accor Area.

Compensate for all the highest moments and evaluation from Group USA’s recreation towards Germany.

MORE: Olympic protection | NBA protection