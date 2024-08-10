Team USA vs. France prediction, time, odds: 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball gold-medal game expert picks

The 2024 Paris Olympics head in direction of their conclusion this weekend, however one of many most-anticipated occasions is scheduled for Saturday as Group USA and France meet within the males’s basketball gold-medal recreation. It is a rematch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold-medal recreation when USA gained 87-82. A win for France can be a defining Olympic second for the host nation, whereas a USA win would give the Individuals their seventeenth gold medal in males’s basketball in 21 tries.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET in Paris, France. The USA is a 16.5-point favourite within the newest Group USA vs. France odds. The over/below for whole factors is 174.5. Earlier than making any France vs. USA picks or 2024 Paris Olympics males’s basketball predictions, you’ll want to see what SportsLine’s Bruce Marshall has to say.

An in-demand visitor on quite a few sports activities discuss radio and TV exhibits throughout the nation, Marshall, who was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports activities betting publication, huge array of editorial work that has been featured within the Las Vegas Evaluation-Journal, the New York Submit and plenty of different shops. He has gained varied handicapping titles and in addition is engaged on a number of guide initiatives. Marshall completed the 2023-24 season on a 197-143 roll on NBA picks (+3578) and 54-37 on faculty basketball picks (+1340).

Now, he has damaged down Group USA vs. France from each angle and simply revealed his picks and predictions. You’ll be able to go to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed here are the strains and traits for France vs. Group USA:

Group USA vs. France unfold: USA -16.5

Group USA vs. France over/below: 174.5 factors

Group USA vs. France cash line: USA -2000, France +900

USA: Group USA averages 106.8 factors per recreation

FRA: France logs 5.6 blocks per contest within the Olympics

Why Group USA can cowl

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are the most important names on the roster, however the US has loads of gamers who’re capable of step up on each ends of the ground to be efficient. Guard Devin Booker has been a constant playmaker for this workforce over the past two weeks. Booker owns a pleasant jumper from the skin and is ready to excel off ball. In the course of the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Booker averages 11 factors, 3.4 assists and shoots 50% from downtown.

Guard Anthony Edwards is one other athletic playmaker off the bench. Edwards scores from all three ranges on the ground with terrific defensive tenacity. The Georgia product logs 13.8 factors, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per recreation. Edwards had 17 factors and 5 boards within the quarterfinal win over Brazil. Bam Adebayo is one other activate the bench. The Miami Warmth ahead can rating within the lane, defend a number of spots, and be a powerful defender. In 5 video games within the Olympics, Adebayo averages 6.8 factors, 4.2 rebounds and one steal per recreation. See which workforce to choose right here.

Why France can cowl

The French crowd can be able to go on this battle to cheer on their residence workforce as they chase the gold. France is recent off a recreation the place it compelled Germany into 15 turnovers and scored 20 factors off of them. Middle Victor Wembanyama is enjoying in his first Olympics for the French and he is had a huge effect. Wembanyama performs high-level protection as a consequence of his very good size.

Offensively he can rating from a number of spots on the ground with a fantastic contact as a scorer. Within the 2024 Paris Olympics, he averages 13.8 factors, 10.2 rebounds and two blocks per recreation. Wembanyama grabbed double-digit boards and logged not less than two blocks in three video games this match. Guard Isaia Cordinier is a further athletic playmaker for France. He has the quickness and physique management to get out in transition. Cordinier logs 10.6 factors, 2.8 rebounds and shoots 50% from downtown. See which workforce to choose right here.

