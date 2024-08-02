Team USA vs. Belgium prediction, odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics women’s basketball picks by proven expert

Crew USA and Belgium are slated to sq. off within the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday afternoon in some Group C play. This would be the first time these groups have confronted one another within the Olympics. They did play within the 2022 FIBA World Cup, the place the USA received 87-72. The People even have a 56-game win streak in Olympic play.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in France. The US is a 22.5-point favourite within the newest Crew USA vs. Belgium odds, whereas the over/beneath for whole factors is 165.5. Earlier than making any Belgium vs. USA picks, see the 2024 Paris Olympics girls’s basketball predictions from SportsLine’s Calvin Wetzel.

Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting author, incorporates his mathematical background and powerful data of girls’s hoops to show the location’s prediction mannequin into picks. After teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford, Wetzel is an unbelievable 1,385-988 (+372.33 items) on girls’s school basketball picks because the begin of the 2021-22 season. He is additionally coming off an excellent 2023 season with a 238-185-1 general document that featured a return on funding of practically 7%. Anybody following him has seen big returns.

Now, Wetzel has damaged down USA vs. Belgium and the Paris Olympics 2024 odds and revealed his finest bets. You’ll find his picks solely at SportsLine. Listed below are the traces and tendencies for Belgium vs. USA:

Crew USA vs. Belgium unfold: United States -22.5

Crew USA vs. Belgium over/beneath: 165.5 factors

Crew USA vs. Belgium cash line: United States -4500, Belgium +980

USA: Crew USA had 5 gamers rating in double figures within the opener in opposition to Japan

BEL: Belgium is the reigning European champion

Crew USA vs. Belgium picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Crew USA can cowl

Guard Sabrina Ionescu is a particularly sensible and instinctive playmaker. Ionescu has a candy capturing stroke past the arc whereas having the imaginative and prescient to search out her open teammates. The 26-year-old is making her Olympic debut however has expertise enjoying for the USA at a junior degree. In her first outing in opposition to Japan, Ionescu had 11 factors, 5 assists, and made three 3-pointers.

Guard Kelsey Plum is one other difference-maker within the backcourt. Plum is a superb communicator and is ready to assault off the dribble. The 29-year-old additionally has a pleasant jumper to area the ground. She received gold with Crew USA in Toyko being part of the 3×3 crew. In 14 minutes of motion off the bench in opposition to Japan, Plum had 11 factors and three assists. See the picks at SportsLine.

Why Belgium can cowl

Belgium is trying to bounce again after getting handed a loss in its opener. Regardless of shedding by 14 factors, Belgium shot 45% from the ground and had 23 assists. Heart Emma Meesseman is without doubt one of the driving forces on the crew within the frontcourt. Within the loss to Germany, she had a team-high 25 factors, 5 rebounds and two steals.

Guard Julie Vanloo joins Meesseman to type a dynamic duo. Vanloo is an excellent playmaker who likes to push the tempo and get out in transition. The 31-year-old also can rating from a number of spots on the ground. On Monday, she notched 18 factors, six assists and made 4 3-pointers. See the picks at SportsLine.

Tips on how to make Belgium vs. United States picks

Wetzel has analyzed Crew USA vs. Belgium from each angle, and he is leaning Underneath on the purpose whole. He has additionally discovered a vital X-factor that has him leaping throughout one facet of the unfold. He is sharing what it’s, and which facet to again, solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Crew USA vs. Belgium within the 2024 Paris Olympics, and what vital x-factor makes one facet of the unfold a should again? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet of the unfold to leap on, all from the skilled with a historical past of crushing his girls’s basketball picks, and discover out.