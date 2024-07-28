Team USA synchronized divers take first U.S. Paris Olympic medal : NPR

Team USA synchronized divers take first U.S. Paris Olympic medal : NPR

by

The US gained its first medals on the Paris Olympic Video games when Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon took silver within the synchronized 3m springboard remaining on Saturday. Cook dinner (proper) and Bacon pose after the competitors on the Aquatics Heart in Saint-Denis, north of Paris.

Sebastien Bozon/AFP through Getty Photos


disguise caption

toggle caption

Sebastien Bozon/AFP through Getty Photos

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — Divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook dinner have gained the USA’ first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Bacon and Cook dinner took house the silver within the 3-meter synchronized springboard competitors, held on the Aquatics Heart in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. That is the primary time the U.S. has medaled within the occasion since 2012.

Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia celebrates after winning gold as Canada's Summer McIntosh (left) and USA's Katie Ledecky (right) win silver and bronze in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on Saturday at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Chinese language rivals Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen took the gold, adopted by Bacon and Cook dinner of the U.S. Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of Nice Britain gained the bronze medal.

That is the primary medal for each Bacon and Cook dinner. Bacon is making her Olympic debut. In the meantime, Cook dinner competed within the 2016 Summer time Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the place she got here in thirteenth within the ladies’s 3-meter springboard.

It is the primary medal of what is anticipated to be one other file haul of medals for Staff USA at a Summer time Olympics.

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon of the U.S. compete in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Saturday. They won silver, the first U.S. medal in the event since 2012.

Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon of the U.S. compete within the ladies’s synchronized 3-meter springboard diving remaining on the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on Saturday. They gained silver, the primary U.S. medal within the occasion since 2012.

Sebastien Bozon/AFP through Getty Photos


disguise caption

toggle caption

Sebastien Bozon/AFP through Getty Photos

Leave a Comment