Team USA synchronized divers take first U.S. Paris Olympic medal : NPR

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — Divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook dinner have gained the USA’ first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Bacon and Cook dinner took house the silver within the 3-meter synchronized springboard competitors, held on the Aquatics Heart in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. That is the primary time the U.S. has medaled within the occasion since 2012.

Chinese language rivals Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen took the gold, adopted by Bacon and Cook dinner of the U.S. Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper of Nice Britain gained the bronze medal.

That is the primary medal for each Bacon and Cook dinner. Bacon is making her Olympic debut. In the meantime, Cook dinner competed within the 2016 Summer time Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the place she got here in thirteenth within the ladies’s 3-meter springboard.

It is the primary medal of what is anticipated to be one other file haul of medals for Staff USA at a Summer time Olympics.