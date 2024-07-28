Team USA | Road Cyclist Chloe Dygert Crashes And Still Crushes A Third-Place Finish In Women’s Time Trial

PARIS — The primary day of competitors on the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 felt like a continuation of the Opening Ceremony with rain and drama within the forefront as soon as once more.

The primary street biking occasion of the Paris Video games noticed a number of crashes and upsets because of the rain-slicked roads and inconsistent terrain. However that didn’t cease Staff USA’s Chloe Dygert from coming away with the bronze medal, even when her physique needed to take a beating to get it — one thing she is used to.

Nearing the tip of the course, the 11-time world champion crashed going across the nook simply because the street turned to cobblestone. On the time she was doing an excellent job of difficult the quickest time, which belonged to Australia’s Grace Brown, who finally received gold. Coming in with a time of 41:10.70, Dygert was one second behind the silver medalist (Nice Britain’s Anna Henderson).

Because the final to race the course, that was not the final occasion for Dygert who nonetheless has two extra occasions to compete in: the street race and the crew pursuit.

Unable to face on her personal whereas talking to media after the race, Dygert shared, “My leg is unquestionably hurting, so we’ll go house and do every little thing we will to make it possible for I’m in the perfect care potential to hopefully begin the street race and the crew pursuit.” On her to-do record subsequent was to “get therapy carried out and pray to God my leg will probably be okay,” she shared.

After a silver medal in Rio within the crew pursuit and bronze in Tokyo in the identical occasion, Dygert was seeking to end on prime of the rostrum. However after beginning the 2023 season off with a crash, the 27-year-old was simply completely satisfied to be in Paris.

“I’m grateful to be right here,” she stated, unable to carry again tears. “It’s been a protracted street to the Olympics, so I’m simply very grateful.”