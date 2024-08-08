Team USA | No Tie This Time: Katie Moon Vaults To Silver, Nina Kennedy Soars To Gold

Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy will without end be linked collectively in observe and subject lore, ever since they mutually agreed to share a pole vault gold medal on the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

This time round, within the girls’s Olympic pole vault at Stade de France, Kennedy obtained the very best of her pleasant rival, successful gold with an exhilarating leap of 4.90m/16-1. The 27-year-old Aussie athlete attacked the cross bar with the tenacity of a boxing kangaroo. Kennedy was completely ecstatic with the profitable bounce. She didn’t maintain any feelings again, pumping her fists and celebrating demonstratively.

Moon was unable to match Kennedy’s prime bar, however added Olympic silver to her gold medal from the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020. The 33-year-old pole vaulter from Ohio – who trains in Georgia and is transferring to Tulsa – mentioned she was most happy with the end result contemplating having overcome a morning sickness and different current setbacks. She has battled accidents this season and bodily hasn’t been in prime kind.

“This medal means every part – this 12 months has been so tough, to win a medal with my household right here, it’s so particular, it’s so surreal,” Moon informed reporters, whereas with the American flag draped over her shoulders.

“I awakened not feeling very nicely, simply headache and I felt like my nervous system was a bit flat and I mentioned to Brad (her coach, Brad Walker), I’m simply going to disregard it – that is the Olympics.

“I simply tried to remain very centered on my cues, it was possibly one of many days I didn’t really feel my sharpest, however the runway was so quick and I believe it helped hold me keep grounded, calm and centered in a manner that I haven’t been in a position to do in a very long time,” she mentioned.

Kennedy as soon as once more talked about final summer season’s stalemate, sharing gold with Moon, and now launching to a solo victory beneath the brilliant lights in Paris.

“Sharing with Katie will go down in historical past as certainly one of my favourite competitions ever, nevertheless it actually simply ignited this self-belief in me that ‘Rattling lady, you’re adequate to win an outright gold medal,” Kennedy informed journalists, with the Australian flag wrapped round her. “Perhaps I didn’t assume that earlier than Budapest, however now I positively do.

“I’ve genuinely thought of this night time, each single day, since these Budapest world championships – that night time in Budapest felt wonderful, however the subsequent thought was that now I’ve to win Olympics.”

The 27-year-old Kennedy was undoubtedly on the prime of her recreation, together with her season greatest vault, and practically a clear card, aside from one miss at 4.70m/15-3. She saved the strain on Moon and the others, whereas main the competitors or a minimum of being tied on the prime, wire-to-wire.

Moon recommended her Aussie mate’s efficiency.

“She was wonderful – she did precisely what you could do to win the Olympics and he or she’s had the 12 months you could win the Olympics,” Moon mentioned. “I jumped to win, however she had an exceptional day and I definitely didn’t have a nasty day, however that’s sport.”